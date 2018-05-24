Disruptive New Platform Opens Limited Registration For Elite Trading Leaders, Waiting List Explodes With Interest

With Ticker Tocker, users can practice any style of trading on nearly any type of asset. The platform currently supports Futures, FOREX, and Equities. Trading styles can range from intraday, scalp, and swing, to even automated trading algorithms. Unlike other platforms, Ticker Tocker is designed to tackle the inefficiencies in today's trading markets by offering greater transparency requiring all leaders to have verified profiles with all performance and trades verified through the platform. The platform is broker agnostic, supporting numerous global brokers including CQG, Interactive Brokers, E*TRADE, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, and Scottrade, among others.

With four distinct pillars, Charting, Drag & Drop, Leaders and Education, Ticker Tocker is designed to guide its users to be on the right side of the market and it is built with patented trading technology that allows its users to move faster than anyone else.

"Overall, volume is down for brokers across the board and Ticker Tocker grants traders the confidence to trade more by arming them with sophisticated, institutional-level tools, which are designed to be user-friendly so even a novice trader can use them," said Stephen Kalayjian, Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist at Ticker Tocker. "Our platform provides a transparent, all-in-one solution for leaders to sell products and grants investors the chance to subscribe to a variety of verified trades and educational tools."

Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group in 2016 to work together on the strategy, design, development and marketing of the platform. The two companies joined forces to formulate an integrated product which is slated to go live this September.

"It's been amazing working alongside this brilliant team," said Doron J. Fetman, CEO and Founder of Eff Creative Group. "After seeing the power of Ticker Tocker's back-end technology, our team jumped at the opportunity to partner with innovative pioneers in the fintech industry."

Due to the huge level of early interest, Ticker Tocker is initially starting its pilot program to grant exclusive early access by invitation only this July. Those that are selected will pay an initial discounted fee of $50 to gain access. Upon the official launch, subscribers to the platform will be offered a free trial and then monthly subscription fees will be $400 for leader status and $160 for general investor status.

To learn more, or to request an invitation to the pilot program, please visit: www.TickerTocker.com.

ABOUT TICKER TOCKER

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, the concept of Ticker Tocker first came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. For both newcomers and industry veterans, the trading world lacked transparency and required programming skills, but with Ticker Tocker the process has been simplified. The platform is compatible with CQG, Inc., E*TRADE, TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, Fidelity Investments, FOREX, TradeStation, OptionsHouse, Scottrade, Tradier, and TradeKing. To learn more, visit: www.TickerTocker.com.

ABOUT EFF CREATIVE GROUP

Eff Creative Group is an award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced innovators, Eff Creative designs, develops, launches and markets groundbreaking digital or consumer products and campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With offices in New York, Singapore and Hong Kong, a world-class team and exclusive clientele hailing from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Eff Creative is a globally renowned vertically integrated creative agency. Eff Creative is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology through expertly tailored strategy. To learn more about Eff Creative Group, please visit: www.EffCreative.com.

