Disruptive tech entrepreneur joins fast-growing fintech startup

"Lower.com is going to be a disruptive fintech player," Burrus said. "I believe we have the potential to be the next unicorn—amongst the ranks of Columbus startups Root and CoverMyMeds."

Lower.com Founder and CEO Dan Snyder is excited about adding Will to the executive team. "This is a great time to bring Will on board. We're already proving ourselves in the fintech lending space. We're profitable in less than a year, our customers are really loving Lower.com, and our intelligent loan recommendation tool, LOAi, is helping people make better homeownership decisions. We have big, exciting tech projects planned for this year. Will's forward thinking and experience in disrupting industries will help us further develop our tech stack and launch more innovative, proprietary tech."

"Everyone knows AI is going to have a significant impact on the financial industry," Will said. "I was instantly drawn to Lower.com because LOAi is already poised to disrupt. I'm excited to take it to the next level and to establish Lower.com as an AI pioneer in the fintech space."

From its founding in December 2018, Lower.com has already grown to over $550 million in loan volume, with 250+ employees in its New Albany HQ, and a recent #1 win for top-rated HELOC lender in the nation from LendingTree.

To learn more, visit Lower.com, or email marketing@lower.com. Lower.com is approved by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #1124061.

SOURCE Lower.com

Related Links

http://www.lower.com

