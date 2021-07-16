Disruptive Technologies Establishes Manufacturing Footprint

BOISE, Idaho, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive Technologies, LLC, a technology company focused on the optimization of the future of food production, announced today it has acquired assets of Good Superfoods, LLC, a leading snack food and protein bar contract manufacturer. In addition to the nutrition bars, chocolate snacks and protein bars currently manufactured in the facility, Disruptive Technologies will produce bars and snacks utilizing their energy efficient Clean Manufacturing Technology™ (CMT) platform.

"The state-of-the-art facility located just outside of Boise provides a perfect home for our flagship CMT unit," says Courtney Porter, President of Disruptive Technologies. "We look forward to bringing innovation to this space and joining other technology-based companies in making the Treasure Valley a global hub for business."

Disruptive Technologies will continue to support legacy brands utilizing traditional manufacturing technologies while bringing in several new brands and private label manufacturing opportunities to take advantage of the innovative Clean Manufacturing Technology™.

About Disruptive Technologies, LLC

Disruptive Technologies, LLC is a Nevada based, technology focused, innovator of food production equipment. Disruptive's Clean Manufacturing Technology™ optimizes production output featuring unparalleled throughput, yield maximation and cost reduction processes.

About Good Superfoods, LLC

Since its inception, Good Superfoods has been known as a manufacturing innovator for "clean label", "better for you" nutrition bars and snacks. The GFSI certified state-of-the-art facility has been the manufacturing home for multiple marquee brands sold at club, health food, grocery and convenience stores worldwide.

