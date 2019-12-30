Disruptive Trends Impacting the South American Power Rental Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The focus of this research service is to analyze the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the South American power rental market.Despite the current economic and political crisis, the region has strong economic conditions in place to ensure continuous market development.

Factors including increased awareness among customers, demand consolidation, and added-value services are likely to drive demand for power rental equipment during the next five years. The study also addresses the future and present market opportunities in South America as well as the challenges faced by industry participants in the rapidly changing environment.

• We have a robust and proven research methodology resulting in high-quality findings: The analyst has established relationships with the leading participants in the value chain of the power rental market with which it performs primary research for the purpose of its research services.

• We are subject matter experts with 35 years of energy and environment experience researching and tracking rental markets generating reliable information.

• Our team of industry experts has a multi-disciplinary background in engineering, business studies, and market strategy.

• We bring a solution that integrates our expertise areas to develop fact-driven strategies: our analyst team has performed analysis of the rental market from various perspectives including:o Small and large projectso Equipment: generators, load banks, and transformerso End User: oil and gas, mining, utilities, and infrastructureo Geography: global and regional including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, among others.

