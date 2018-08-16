Disruptive up-start set to replace Google Earth in Texas oil and gas fields

Users also have options to buy additional services such as new information or bringing on a company's own data, providing a customized and highly collaborative decision-making tool for E&P companies.

Ai PRIME CEO Nelson Paez says, "We are thrilled to be able to unveil such game-changing technology at NAPE this year and we are looking forward to helping E&P companies gain an edge.

"For our customers the risk of not having all this information at your finger-tips is down-time, wasted travel to remote sites and slow gathering of inaccurate information which can lead to poor and/or significantly delayed decision making. This slow and often inaccurate approach directly impacts the bottom line, and not in a positive way! We believe new technology like ours delivers competitive advantage and we are in Texas to help drive that.

"The clarity and collaboration provided by Ai PRIME is revolutionary – you could find a lost phone in a million acres by zooming in to an accuracy of less than 10cm ground resolution across the Permian Basin. We've seen discrepancies on Google Earth as it's simply not designed for the needs of E&P companies, is comparatively difficult to use and does not integrate or collaborate with all the other tools being used separately.

"We believe our superior and more precise monitoring plus data management system will save companies tens of thousands of dollars per prospect and if you also apply that to thousands of assets, the cost efficiencies alone will be significant," he says.

Ai PRIME has designed the system by commercializing decades of experience with the U.S. Government in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The company is hosting live demonstrations at it's booth (2123) at the NAPE trade show this week as well as hosting a launch celebration on Thursday the 16th of August at the event.

For additional information, photographs, a demonstration or an interview please contact:

Strahan Wallis



Phone: +1 310-754-4127



Email: strahan.wallis@porternovelli.com

About Ai PRIME

Ai PRIME is a secure platform from which field and company teams can share runsheets, ownership reports, documents, railroad commission information and more, while viewing and annotating fresh imagery of prospect areas and infrastructure. A company's own information can also be easily integrated, providing a singular point of control, monitoring and easy reference for their most valued assets.

The service is designed to ensure faster, more cost-effective decision making by enabling customers to deliver exceptionally accurate information and intelligence using a highly collaborative tool.

SOURCE Ai PRIME

Related Links

http://www.aiprime.com

