Disset Chocolate Debuts Signature Winter Collection and Valentine's Day Assortments

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disset Chocolate, a newly founded chocolate company based on Long Island's North Fork, has debuted its first two collections, just in time for Valentine's Day. The artisanal small batch chocolates are hand crafted by Ursula XVII, a Michelin trained pastry chef and chocolatier and are available on the company's website for nationwide shipping.

A New York native with roots in Catalonia, Ursula trained with world renowned pastry chefs and worked at several Michelin starred restaurants in Europe and the U.S., including Ai Fiori, Albert Adria, Oriol Balaguer, and Jodi Ferrer. The name Disset means "Seventeen" in Catalan, Ursula's native language, and XVII is her second (middle) name.

Using natural ingredients and the finest Valhrona chocolate, the Disset Signature Collection is available in 4, 9 or 17-piece assortments. The 4-piece assortment of decadent bonbons features Banana Walnut Bread, Lemon Meringue, Raspberry Black Sesame, and Mint flavors ($17). The 9-piece assortment adds Hazelnut, Coconut Almond, and Apple Cider Cookie ($34), and the 17-piece assortment offers a mix of all flavors ($59).

Chocolate lovers can look forward to changing seasonal collections of these luxurious pleasures. Like a designer fashion collection, Disset will introduce a new line of chocolates twice a year, each unique and different from the last, with prior season's flavors retired to make room for new creations.

In addition, and just in time for Valentine's Day, Disset has introduced an elegant 12-piece bonbon assortment ($39), featuring Salted Caramel, Raspberry Rose, Coconut, Strawberry Black Pepper, White chocolate and edible flower Mendicant, and a Sparkling Rose Pate de Fruit enrobed in dark chocolate with golden pop rocks.

"I'm proud and excited to share my passion for chocolate with these new collections," said Ursula XVII. "They represent everything I'm passionate about and are inspired by my travels, food memories and favorite ingredients. My personal favorite, the banana walnut bread, is hands-down the best bonbon I've made so far."

Ursula also has some tips on how to enjoy Disset Chocolate. "Just like a wine tasting, there's an art to tasting and appreciating good chocolate. It's an experience that should be savored slowly. I suggest taking a bite and allowing the chocolate to sit on your tongue and melt for a few minutes, which opens up the flavors onto your taste buds."

Disset Chocolate is currently operating as an online retail shop, but Ursula is exploring plans to open a storefront in the future. The company also plans on hosting various pop-ups at wineries and other locations on the North Fork and beyond.

About Disset Chocolate

Disset Chocolate is an artisanal chocolate company based on Long Island's North Fork. All chocolates are hand crafted in small batches, using the finest Valrhona chocolate and natural ingredients. In addition to signature bonbon collections, Disset offers a variety of chocolate products, workshops, and custom creations. Disset Chocolates are available online for nationwide shipping. For more information or to place an order, visit www.dissetchocolate.com.

