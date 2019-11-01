Dissinger Reed Announces New Partnership with Talkspace to Provide Colleges and Universities with A Digital Mental Health Therapy Solution

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dissinger Reed takes an innovative leadership role, through its partnership with Talkspace, to enable colleges and universities to provide a more diverse portfolio of mental health services for their students and student athletes. With Talkspace, students can send their dedicated therapists unlimited text, video, picture and audio messages from anywhere, at any time, using the device or method in which they are most comfortable. For many of the colleges and universities partnering with Dissinger Reed, Talkspace compliments existing on-campus resources and counselors

"We could not be prouder of our ongoing Talkspace partnership. Talkspace supports colleges and universities in their deep commitment to provide multi-faceted mental health solutions. Our mission is to provide the most comprehensive care for students and athletes while bringing the mental health discussion to the forefront and help eliminate the stigma associated with these issues. Through our partnership with Talkspace, we equip colleges and universities with a new resource that empower their students and athletes to successfully confront mental health challenges." - Christian Reed, CEO, Dissinger Reed

This new service gives college students and athletes full control when it comes to choosing a therapist, as well as when and where to send messages. Therapists engage daily, five days a week. "Our service provides a safe and flexible way to access professional support from the privacy of your smartphone," says Talkspace Chief Commercial Officer, Lynn Hamilton. "Talkspace is a natural fit for the busy lifestyle of a student balancing academics and athletics. We are very excited to be partnering with Dissinger Reed."

In the past year alone, three out of five U.S. college students experienced "overwhelming anxiety." Yet only 10-15 percent of students sought help at their counseling centers. Barriers like clinician availability, time-commitment and fear to ask for help prevent students from accessing behavioral health care during an important developmental phase in their lives.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a telebehavioral healthcare company. Its signature psychotherapy product connects individual users with a network of over 5,000 licensed therapists through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. Talkspace also provides psychiatry services, including prescription fulfillment. Founded by Roni Frank and Oren Frank in 2012, with the mission to make therapy available to all and eliminate the stigma associated with mental health, Talkspace has already been used by over 1 million people.

Since 1982, Dissinger Reed has been known as the most trusted name in athletic insurance. Working with over 200 collegiate institutions across the country, it customizes insurance solutions and innovative services for athletic departments to improve the student-athlete experience. Dissinger Reed is quick to respond to the changing landscape in collegiate athletics on behalf of its clients. Dissinger Reed is a thought leader in the marketplace and continues to forge new partnerships, like Talkspace, to help students, student-athletes and athletic departments.

For more information about what Dissinger Reed and Talkspace can do for your students and student athletes please contact us at: info@dissingerreed.com Website: www.dissingerreed.com

Twitter: @dissingerreed

Facebook: facebook.com/dissingerreed/

LinkedIN: linkedin.com/company/dissinger-reed

SOURCE Dissinger Reed

Related Links

https://www.dissingerreed.com

