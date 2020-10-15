Dissinger Reed Assists Nevada Athletics on Partnership with Talkspace

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Athletics has partnered with online counseling service, Talkspace, to provide mental health resources to 100% of UNR student-athletes this year.

Talkspace is a secure and confidential online mental health care service that provides student-athletes same-day access to thousands of licensed clinicians. After signing up for the service and being matched with a dedicated counselor, Nevada student-athletes can send text, audio and video messages at any time and any place that is convenient to them without the hassles of scheduling in-person appointments.

"The physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes is central to the mission of Nevada Athletics. We have heard feedback from our student-athletes that they want and need more mental health services. We hope that Talkspace will provide our student-athletes access to another platform that they can use to meet their mental health needs in a private, secure and convenient way that will fit into their busy schedules," said Rhonda Bennett, Nevada's Senior Associate Athletics Director/Senior Woman Administrator.

Nevada Athletics initiated the Talkspace partnership through their relationship with athletic insurance specialists, Dissinger Reed. "Mental health within the intercollegiate landscape continues to be an important component to the student athlete experience", says Dissinger Reed CEO, Christian Reed. "We're extremely excited about this integral benefit that will no doubt assist our student athletes within these challenging times".

Founded with the mission to eliminate stigma associated with mental health and make therapy available to all, Talkspace has been used by over two million people. All therapists at Talkspace are fully licensed, have at least 3,000 hours of clinical experience and can help student-athletes with common collegiate mental health concerns including stress, anxiety, depression, relationships and more.

