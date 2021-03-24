Dissolved air flotation systems market to grow by USD 15.00 Mn | Decrease in the availability of freshwater to Drive Market | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dissolved Air Flotation Systems Market Analysis Report by Application (Industrial and Municipal) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". https://www.technavio.com/report/report/dissolved-air-flotation-systems-market-industry-analysis

The dissolved air flotation systems market is driven by the decrease in availability of freshwater. In addition, the rising popularity of ZLD systems in industries across the emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the dissolved air flotation systems market.

Reduction in freshwater availability and decline in the number of naturally occurring freshwater reservoirs such as ponds, rivers, and lakes have increased the need for water treatment facilities. Growing demand for water in the commercial sector, rising pollution and water wastage, and growing construction activities are the major factors that will increase the need for water treatment facilities. The decline in freshwater availability will necessitate the need to reuse water. Also, stringent water safety guidelines enforced by governments require water to be treated according to quality guidelines before supplying it for consumption. These factors are expected to drive the market for DAF systems during the forecast period.

Major Five Dissolved Air Flotation Systems Companies:

Benenv Co. Ltd.

Benenv Co. Ltd. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers DAF systems for various applications such as renovation projects of municipal wastewater, industrial wastewater reuse, pretreatment system before membrane treatment, and reclaimed water reuse.

Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC

Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC operates business through Activated Carbon, Bag Filter Housings for Wastewater Treatment, and Chemicals & Filtration Media for Water Treatment. The company offers DAF systems for various applications under VLT-405, VLT-7, VLT-10, and VLT 4 Series.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC operates business through Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies. The company offers industrial DAF systems, Municipal DAF systems, and Float-treat DAF systems Separator. These products are used for the removal of fats, suspended solids, oils, and grease from liquids.

HUBER SE

HUBER SE operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers DAF systems such as the HUBER Dissolved Air Flotation Plant, which provides a significantly improved flotation process with a special inlet structure that provides optimum control of the flow within the flotation tank.

Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo Inc. operates business through Drinking Water, Electronics, Municipal Wastewater, Petrochemical, Power, and Others. The company offers a range of DAF system which are available, including open-end saturation systems, which are based on sound technical grounds, skid-mounted systems, and submerged subnatant launder designs.

Dissolved Air Flotation Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Municipal - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dissolved Air Flotation Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

