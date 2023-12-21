Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2023 to 2028; Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amafhh Enterprises, Bracell, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for tissue and hygiene products is notably driving the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market. However, factors such as environmental regulations and sustainability concerns may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (rayon grade and specialty grade), raw material (hardwood and softwood), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market including  Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amafhh Enterprises, Bracell, fujian qingshan paper industry co ltd., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., RAG Innovations, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Siam Cement PCL, and yueyang forest and paper co. ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Bracell - The company offers dissolving wood pulp such as dissolving pulp Rayon grades and special soluble cellulose specialty grades.

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • The rayon grade segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to increasing demand for cellulosic products from a variety of sectors, like textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and so on. Moreover, the textile sector has been the main driver of demand for rayon-grade dissolving wood pulp.
  • Raw Material (hardwood and softwood)

Geography 

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American region is another area that offers businesses significant growth opportunities. The two main producers and users of this commodity are the US and Canada. Furthermore, one of the main factors driving market growth is a strong demand for rayon in various end-use industries such as textiles, healthcare, and motor vehicles.
  • North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market companies

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 1.40 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 29%

Key countries

US, Canada, Sweden, Finland, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amafhh Enterprises, Bracell, fujian qingshan paper industry co ltd., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., RAG Innovations, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Siam Cement PCL, and yueyang forest and paper co. ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Raw Material

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

