Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2023 to 2028; Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amafhh Enterprises, Bracell, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for tissue and hygiene products is notably driving the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market. However, factors such as environmental regulations and sustainability concerns may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (rayon grade and specialty grade), raw material (hardwood and softwood), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amafhh Enterprises, Bracell, fujian qingshan paper industry co ltd., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., RAG Innovations, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Siam Cement PCL, and yueyang forest and paper co. ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Bracell - The company offers dissolving wood pulp such as dissolving pulp Rayon grades and special soluble cellulose specialty grades.

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The rayon grade segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to increasing demand for cellulosic products from a variety of sectors, like textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and so on. Moreover, the textile sector has been the main driver of demand for rayon-grade dissolving wood pulp.

Raw Material (hardwood and softwood)

Geography

Europe is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American region is another area that offers businesses significant growth opportunities. The two main producers and users of this commodity are the US and Canada . Furthermore, one of the main factors driving market growth is a strong demand for rayon in various end-use industries such as textiles, healthcare, and motor vehicles.

North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market companies

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Sweden, Finland, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amafhh Enterprises, Bracell, fujian qingshan paper industry co ltd., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., RAG Innovations, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Siam Cement PCL, and yueyang forest and paper co. ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

