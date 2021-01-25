Distil Union Releases New Organizational System For Wallet, Keys, Phone, And More

KeyLoop Kit

KeyMod USB (16GB)

KeyMod MultiTool

ModWallet Kit

ModStation

1-year warranty

Color options include black/white, brown/white, navy/white, blackout, navy/black, and brown/black made of responsibly sourced full-grain genuine leather. The KeyLoop Kit holds up to 6 keys and the ModWallet has room for up to 14 cards and 30 or more bills.

The organizational wall shelf, the ModStation, mounts to any wall as a catch-all for your everyday carry. The patented modular MagLock™ features keep each accessory in place by magnetizing to the ModStation for easy, organized, decluttered storage. The slim shelf can hold your phone and charging cable as well as your mail.

"We made upgrades to our current model to make it even more useful for our customers," said Nate Justiss, Co-Founder and Industrial Designer of Distil Union. "Each component of the Ferris allows you to easily customize your accessories, to take out or add items to your keys or wallet, while neatly storing everything in one place. We even redesigned the wallet to add more card capacity in an even thinner design."

Distil Union contributes a portion of its earnings to Earth Island Institute, Rainforest Foundation, Sunrise Movement, Coral Restoration Foundation, GreenWave, and others. The company is dedicated to making eco-conscious decisions through its recyclable packaging, full-grain leather from environmentally certified tanneries, and durable products minimizing landfills and pollution.

The Ferris System Bundle is available for purchase at distilunion.com and shipping is free over $99 in the US.

