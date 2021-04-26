Distil Union Updates their Wally Bifold 5.0 Wallet, Just in Time for Father's Day

The clever design reduces wallet bulk with two MagLock™ squeeze-to-open pockets to securely store credit cards. The Wally Bifold 5.0 stays shut with a satisfying snap. The Wally Pull-Tabs™ are color coded for easy access and organization such as personal cards on one side and business cards on the other. The Wally Pull-Tabs™ flip down to reveal powerful hidden magnets that can stick to any steel surface or light switch to simplify out-the-door routine.

Its slim profile holds up to 14 cards and the stainless-steel money clip holds more than 30 bills. The new, slim design lays flat and can fit in your front or back pocket. The wallet is made with full-grain genuine leather from environmentally certified tanneries and is offered in black, brown and navy. The wallet is also available in RFID-shielding for skimming protection. The Wally Bifold 5.0 costs $60 and is available for purchase at distilunion.com.

"This latest version of our Wally Bifold offers more security, more functionality and an overall slimmer wallet," said Nate Justiss, Co-Founder and Industrial Designer of Distil Union. "As designers, we continue to make improvements to our products to help better the lives of our customers and simplify their everyday routines. We are excited to launch the new Wally Bifold 5.0 to upgrade your carry."

The company is dedicated to making more environmentally responsible decisions through its recyclable packaging, durable products minimizing landfills and pollution, and contributes a portion of its earnings to Earth Island Institute, Rainforest Foundation, Sunrise Movement, Coral Restoration Foundation, GreenWave, and others. For more information on Distil Union, visit distilunion.com.

ABOUT DISTIL UNION:

Distil Union designs products and accessories that make a difference in your everyday life. The design-driven accessory company is focused on simplifying and organizing everyday routines with innovative products to upgrade your carry. Distil Union offers wallets, cell phone accessories, key organizers, sunglasses and more. For more information on Distil Union, visit distilunion.com.

