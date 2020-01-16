Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and Tennessee Distillers Guild Partner on "Spirits United" Grassroots Platform

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) today announced that the Tennessee Distillers Guild (TNDG) is joining Spirits United as a partner to expand the grassroots network in Tennessee.

"The Tennessee Distillers Guild represents some of the greatest and oldest spirits brands, and we couldn't be prouder to have them join us as Spirits United partners to protect the heritage of those iconic brands and the vitality of the industry," said Chris Swonger, President & CEO, DISCUS and Responsibility.org. "The distillers spirits industry provides over 21,000 jobs and $2.8 billion in GDP for Tennessee, and we'll utilize the Spirits United platform to ensure lawmakers hear our collective voices on legislative issues that matter most to Tennessee distillers."

Sara Beth Urban, Executive Director of TNDG, stated, "Tennessee Whiskey is enjoyed by consumers across the nation and around the world. It makes perfect sense for us to partner with Spirits United to ensure that the people who appreciate our products can easily access and responsibly consume the world-class spirits made in Tennessee."

"The members of the Tennessee Distillers Guild work tirelessly to craft exceptional products that have immeasurable impacts on local communities and the state as a whole. The positive effects are easily illustrated by the success of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, which has brought over 6 million visitors to Tennessee distilleries," said Guild president, Kris Tatum. "We know that our industry is stronger when it speaks with a collective voice, and by partnering with Spirits United, we can be more effective in our state legislature and on Capitol Hill."

The platform, which launched in August 2019, is gaining momentum throughout the beverage alcohol industry with partners including the American Distilling Institute, TIPS, Texas Whiskey Association, Texas Distilled Spirits Association, the Kentucky Distillers' Association, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, and Techniques for Alcohol Management.

About Spirits United

Spirits United underscores a strong commitment to responsibility as its foundation. Through Spirits United's social media content and information on its site, spirits advocates are encouraged to join industry efforts to prevent underage drinking and drunk driving, and to promote the responsible consumption of beverage alcohol. Spirits United is an inclusive community for anyone and everyone over the age of 21. To join Spirits United, visit spiritsunited.org.

