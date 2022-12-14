Distiller Launches Mobile App Redesign

New Distiller app features enhanced search and barcode scanner

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distiller Inc., the leading spirits review and recommendation platform, has released a redesigned mobile app just in time for holiday spirits shopping. The updated app features a sleek new design and a host of highly-requested features, including user-generated flavor profiles and advanced search filters. Distiller Pro subscribers gain access to additional features such as a bottle barcode scanner and flavor search.

Distiller app homepage screen

"Over the course of the past two years, our small and amazing team has been hard at work designing and building out the new app to be the ultimate spirits companion," said Co-Founder and CEO Mikael Mossberg. "Whether you're searching for spirits while you're at the store, doing research on bottles at home, leaving reviews of your latest drams, or organizing your collection, the new Distiller app is the tool for the job."

The app's reimagined search feature sits front-and-center on an all-new homepage, allowing users to easily search by spirit name, style, or country, then filter the results to find the exact bottle they're looking for. Distiller Pro subscribers can even search and filter by flavor profile, unlocking a new level of discovery.

In a continued focus on the Distiller community, browsing now features the most popular user-reviewed spirits at the top. Enhanced user reviews include the option to add photos and flavor tags, which update the spirit's displayed flavor profile. An updated feed presents a combination of people you follow and the most popular reviews in the system. User lists can now be accessed from the homepage and updated from any spirits page.

Users who upgrade to Distiller Pro also gain access to a barcode scanner, the ability to export reviews and lists, and a subscription to the exclusive Pro Perks weekly newsletter.

With its new app redesign, Distiller offers an unmatched user experience for discovering and exploring new spirits, leaving reviews and organizing your collection. Distiller is available for download from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store .

About Distiller

Founded in 2013, Distiller Inc. is the very first spirits recommendation and discovery platform. As huge fans of spirits themselves, its founders set out to create a platform for every level of spirits enthusiast. Distiller welcomes millions of visitors each year who have left more than 1 million reviews and added tens of thousands of spirits to the database. Learn more at www.distiller.com .

Contact: Mollie Berntsen, Brand Director

Company: Distiller

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (619)800-1190

SOURCE Distiller