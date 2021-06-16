DistillerSR Adds New Enterprise-level Capabilities to Further Simplify and Secure Literature Reviews

DistillerSR's Single Sign-on Simplifies Account Authentication to Enhance Enterprise IT Security

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Evidence Partners® Inc., a pioneer in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR™, today delivered a range of new capabilities that improve the security, productivity, and overall management of literature reviews. In addition, the company announced further enhancements to DistillerSR's data integration with third-party databases, data lakes, reporting systems, and business analytic applications through an API.

Single sign-on (SSO) makes it easier for organizations to provide DistillerSR account access with users' existing corporate or institutional login credentials, reducing account management overhead and enhancing security. SSO not only simplifies the management of user passwords, but also enables IT departments to better manage the use of validated and approved applications within their organizations.

"With more than 2,100 healthcare data breaches since 2009 in the United States, IT departments are examining in greater detail the security and compliance risks of applications their employees use," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, Evidence Partners. "Whether you are an academic, government or private sector organization, user account and password management continues to be a source of security vulnerabilities and management overhead. SSO is an effective and easy-to-use solution to many of these issues."

DistillerSR also added a suite of new API functionality, allowing for more powerful real-time integration and data transfer between third-party and in-house databases and applications. Users, for example, can now seamlessly enrich safety databases with regularly screened relevant articles to process ICSRs and safety signals in an automated, real-time, and audit-ready manner. Business intelligence applications, meanwhile, can incorporate literature review data into budget impact modelling and other study types into dashboards for health economics and outcomes research.

To improve access to full-text references and to reduce the costs associated with procuring them, DistillerSR now provides support for Unpaywall™. DistillerSR users can instantly access freely available full-text references as they review by installing the Unpaywall browser plug-in. Unpaywall curates open-source content directly from over 50,000 journals and open-access repositories from all over the world, including those at universities, governments, and scholarly societies. In addition to RightFind, Article Galaxy, and now Unpaywall, DistillerSR provides users with the widest possible selection of full-text document retrieval options.

Literature reviews are a fundamental cornerstone of evidence-based research. The challenge with them is that they have traditionally been difficult, time consuming, and error prone. DistillerSR automates the management of literature collection, triage, and assessment using AI and intelligent workflows.

More than 300 of the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions trust DistillerSR to securely produce transparent, audit-ready, and compliant literature reviews faster and more accurately than traditional error-prone manual methods. As a result, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive health policies, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions.

About Evidence Partners

For more information about Evidence Partners and DistillerSR, visit www.evidencepartners.com.

®Evidence Partners is a registered trademark of Evidence Partners, Inc.

™ DistillerSR is a trademark of Evidence Partners, Inc.

™ Unpaywall is a registered trademark of OurResearch.

SOURCE Evidence Partners