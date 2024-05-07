DistillerSR Launches Online Courseware for the Pragmatic Application of Scientifically Validated AI to Literature Reviews

New AI Course Enhances DistillerSR's Comprehensive Online Portal of Literature Review Training and Certification Content for Medical Researchers

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DistillerSR® Inc., the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR ™, today announced the availability of a new AI training module targeted at medical research professionals conducting literature reviews. Part of an extensive online portal of training and certification modules, called DistillerSR Learn, Demystifying AI is a training course designed to help literature review practitioners understand AI terminology, the technology that underpins it, its current limitations, and how to use AI successfully in the preparation of regulatory submissions. The course complements other DistillerSR training content on the platform's core AI capabilities, which help customers dramatically reduce time to market for medical products and health care guidelines.

"Since 2016, DistillerSR has used fully integrated scientifically validated AI to further automate the literature review process," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, DistillerSR Inc. "Our accessible and current AI courseware will help research professionals place into context the current AI market hype while providing a pragmatic, responsible approach to the application of AI in critical health research and regulatory submissions. As the AI market rapidly evolves, we will continue to update our courseware offerings to support the ongoing introduction of new AI capabilities for DistillerSR."

DistillerSR's training programs are designed to help researchers improve their ability to conduct faster, more accurate literature reviews. All training programs are available for purchase in the DistillerSR Learn online portal. Research professionals can access training courses on their own schedule and learn at their own pace. Self-paced courses are broken down into one-to-five-minute digestible lessons.

Demonstrations of the new AI courseware and new AI capabilities for DistillerSR's platform will be available at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Annual Conference in Atlanta, Georgia from May 5-8 at Booth #707.

Literature reviews are the cornerstone of evidence-based research, but their production has traditionally been highly manual, time consuming, and error prone. The DistillerSR's evidence management platform enables customers to securely automate the collection, re-use, and analysis of literature review research — faster, more accurately and more transparently at scale.

Today, more than 300 of the world's leading research organizations, including the majority of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, trust DistillerSR to securely produce transparent, audit-ready, and regulatory compliant literature reviews. With more organizations using DistillerSR to automate their literature reviews, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive health policy decisions, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions while delivering better overall research.

About DistillerSR Inc.

For more information about DistillerSR Inc., visit www.distillersr.com .

DistillerSR Inc. Media Contact

Chris Wright

(613) 212-0051

[email protected]

® DistillerSR Inc. is a registered trademark of DistillerSR Incorporated.

™ DistillerSR is a trademark of DistillerSR Incorporated.

SOURCE DistillerSR Inc.