Distinct Ideas, Unique Discoveries, and Latest Breakthroughs Get an Interactive Platform at SIGGRAPH 2023

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2023, the premier conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, celebrates its 50th year of breakthroughs and innovation, and the Posters program commemorates its 20th year. An interactive forum for students, researchers, enthusiasts, and artists, the Posters program is a platform to present unique discoveries, research breakthroughs, and distinctive ideas. The 50th annual conference is currently running through 10 August 2023 in person in Los Angeles, with a companion Virtual Access component.

SIGGRAPH's Posters program offers participants the experience of putting together their thoughts, research, or ideas, into a singular presentation. It often becomes an entry point to the SIGGRAPH community for students and first-time contributors. To be a contributor to the program, each submission is reviewed by a jury before being accepted. The program offers them the chance to communicate and discuss their work, as well as receive feedback. They can talk one-on-one about their research, network, and share ideas while networking with industry professionals and peers.

"The Posters program is a venue to find inspiration and inspire others," said James Tompkin, SIGGRAPH 2023 Posters program chair. "Sparking innovations is in the program description. From initial work and newly developing ideas to partial results or even works in progress, this program is how many students get started and join the SIGGRAPH community. They submit their first works to Posters, so we aim to be a spark for them and their careers. Some posters go on to become full papers within the graphics and interactive techniques community. The Posters program showcases creative and engaging, and sometimes clever, solutions to interesting problems — even some problems I didn't even know existed."

The Posters program includes various categories for submissions, including Animation & Simulation; Art & Design; Augmented & Virtual Reality; Geometry & Modeling; Image, Video, & Computer Vision; Interactive Techniques; and Rendering & Displays.

Some previous ideas that started as a Posters submission and then made an impact in the SIGGRAPH community include "Real-time adaptive radiometric compensation" by Grundhöfer and Bimber in 2006. This is a well-cited work for Posters that was later a journal paper in Transactions of Visualization and Computer Graphics. Another is from the Posters program's first year in 2004 called, "Shadow removal from a real image based on shadow density" by Baba, Mukunoki, and Asada.

Tompkin added, "I think the program is broader now than it ever was, as our capabilities in algorithms, systems, interaction, and design have expanded. We find different imaging and display techniques and new approaches to games, animation, or visual effects. The Posters program has a real mix and something for everyone. It's an impressive range of thoughts and ideas."

In addition to the juried selection to be presented and on display during SIGGRAPH 2023, student authors are encouraged to participate in the ACM Student Research Competition. This year's winners include:

Graduate Student Winners:

1st: Improved Projective Dynamics Global Solves Using Snapshots-based Reduced Basis, Shaimaa Monem Abdelhafez

Successfully utilized snapshots-based reduced basis to accelerate real-time simulations by two orders of magnitude, while reducing error margins and minimizing visual artifacts caused by state-of-the-art linear skinning reduced basis techniques.

2nd: Toward Efficient Capture of Spatially Varying Material Properties, Jessica Baron

Developing efforts toward acquiring and representing spatially varying material properties that build on recent work concerning parameterization techniques to improve the efficiency of material acquisition.

3rd: sPellorama: An Immersive Prototyping Tool Using Generative Panorama and Voice-to-prompts, Timothy Chen

An immersive tool that enables virtual reality content creators to quickly prototype scenes based on verbal input. The system utilizes a text-guided, panorama-generation model to produce the described scene.

Undergraduate Student Winner:

1st: Crossed Half-silvered Mirror Array: Fabrication and Evaluation of a See-through Capable DIY Crossed Mirror Array, Kensuke Katori

This study aimed to improve crossed mirror arrays (CMAs) for augmented reality (AR) devices by using half-silvered acrylic mirrors to enhance their see-through capabilities.

Learn more about the Posters program and the various demonstrations and highlights at SIGGRAPH 2023 by visiting the full program, and check out Posters research highlights on the ACM SIGGRAPH Blog. For more information about the conference and the various programs and opportunities to experience at SIGGRAPH 2023, or to register to attend in person or online, go to s2023.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2023

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2023, the 50th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 6–10 August at the Los Angeles Convention Center, along with a Virtual Access option.

