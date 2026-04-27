Distinctive Assets Honors Hollywood's Leading Moms

Celebrating Mother's Day with Fabulous Gifts

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag twenty-six years ago, will once again be producing and distributing its annual "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Gift Bags to twenty-five showbiz moms. All-star mommies on this year's gift list include Alexandra Daddario, Gabourey Sidibe, Mandy Moore, Elisabeth Moss, Megan Fox, Mikey Guyton, Riley Keough, Debby Ryan, Karen Gillan and Millie Bobby Brown (among others).

This year's fabulous Mother's Day in Hollywood Gift Bag boasts an array of elevated self care and family-friendly delights including Lillipop, Manuka Health, Mixsoon, Pop Mart, TUBzi, Dr. Simi, Flexitol, Bon AppeSweet and Centellian24. Celebrity Moms will be treated to dozens of gift items from leading brands including Uncarted Coffee, Bharara Beauty, BruMate, Droplette, PETA, Off We Glow and Naturepedic.

From elevated self-care to thoughtful family-friendly delights, the 2026 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" gift extravaganza features: wireless essentials from Balaji Brands, a smile Makeover Consultation at Beverly Hills Dental Arts, Bharara Beauty elegant long-lasting fragrances, delicious date-sweetened chocolate treats from Bon AppéSweet, the BrüMate 100% leakproof Era Flip, Candy Body Factory soaps and shower steamers, perfectly-balanced THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics, Centellian24's Madeca Cream Time Reverse, beeswax candles from CHC Luxury Natural Candles, Danielle Frank's A Wine Lover's Guide to Parenting: The Fine Art of Wine & Whine Management, a top-of-the-line self-care experience at DESUAR Spa, the Droplette Ultra Starter Set with Microinfuser and Collagen Hydrofiller Capsules, a thoughtfully-curated gift box from Dr. Simi that pairs a SIMIPOP Mystery Box with the Eternal Secret Collagen skincare set, Enlightened Generation curated gift boxes that combine storytelling and apparel, Flexitol Manuka Honey Lip Balm, GE Lighting beautiful yet practical lighting solutions, nutritional products for a vibrant life from Glymate, the best-tasting greens powder available from Greens First, Haus of Brilliance Real Diamond Silver Rondelle Graduated Ball Bead Cuff Bangle, a mindful portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO, Lillipop lip gloss for kids/tweens, Manuka Health Daily Essentials Kit, MasterCraft Remodel Design & Build Plan, the original HUGS blanket by Minky Couture, the Mixsoon Bean Essence loved by K-beauty experts and celebrity makeup artists, My Mother Is a Dragonfly ̶ a memoir by Amy Scott Rooker, Off We Glow Rush Hour Serum to soothe and nurture sensitive skin, PETA's kind nighttime routine featuring Off We Glow's Skincare Gift Set and a Naturepedic down-free organic pillow, Twinkle Twinkle bag charm from POP MART, the sleek RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring for meaningful health tracking, RITA HAZAN Shine Gloss for color-treated hair, Root-to-Rise: How to Love Life practical guide for emotional resilience, Sipface Wrinkle-Free Straws, Spite House Studios' Go F*** Yourself! Mom hilarious adult spin on a classic card game, TUBzi infant-to-toddler bathing assistant, Uncharted Coffee's 1740 Gift Box and XERF next-generation Structural Skin Tightening from Cynosure Lutronic.

"Mother's Day is our chance to celebrate some of our favorite powerhouse moms with a thoughtfully-curated mix of products and experiences we're obsessed with and are confident they will love just as much," says Distinctive Assets' founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary.

About Distinctive Assets

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets has produced Talent Gift Bags and Official Gift Lounges for over 200 top award shows/special events and provides product placement, business development, cause marketing and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond.

Contact:

Mira Catania

(330) 888-5193

[email protected]

SOURCE Distinctive Assets