Distinctive Assets Returns as the Recording Academy®'s Exclusive Gift Partner for 2026 Grammy Awards®

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will serve as the Recording Academy®'s exclusive talent gifting partner for an astounding 26th year. Distinctive Assets will once again produce the one-and-only Grammy® Gift Lounge as well as the show's legendary Presenter & Performer Gift Bags. The 2026 Grammy Awards® will, as always, feature the world's biggest acts, all of whom will be treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation.

This year's Grammy® Gift Lounge features a broad range of fabulous items from MGA Entertainment, Greens First, MEBO x Glymate, Minky Couture, Grossé, Amos Sweets and many more. This year's exclusive Grammy® Gift Bag is once again filled with dozens of best-in-class brands including Urban Decay Cosmetics, PackIt, Hasbro Games, DESUAR Spa, Beekeeper's Naturals, TruFru, CB Grey, Flaus and Stanley 1913.

"It is always a privilege to be even a small part of celebrating Music's Biggest Night®," says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. "After all these years, it's gratifying to see that what we do is still enjoyed so immensely by so many. The appeal is real, and our mission remains quite simple: to deliver fabulous gifts while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy."

The Grammy Gift Lounge will once again be hosted by Tom's Watch Bar @ L.A. Live and be open to presenters and performers during rehearsals. This year's Gift Lounge features an unforgettable pop-up toy store experience for fans of all ages from MGA Entertainment, TastySounds musical lollipops from AMOS SWEETS and a daily gut health supplements package from MEBO x GLYMATE. Rounding out the Gift Lounge experience will be custom florals from Blooms by Maison d'Emilie, a golden ticket for cutting-edge laser treatments from Dr. Jacquiline Hakim of Divina Dermatology, Dr. Simi x Farmacias Similares multivitamins and flavored wellness gummies, top-rated Chilean wines from the Grammys' official wine partner Frontera, Greens First – the #1 doctor-recommended greens powder, the luxurious GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head powered by innovative water-saving Aqua Booster technology, museum-quality exceptionally-brilliant jewelry from Grossé, bold original contemporary art from Krovblit Fine Art, the original ultimate-comfort HUGS luxury blanket from Minky Couture, juicy plant-based chicken (and merch) from PETA x Just Meat, a deluxe beauty sampler from Urban Decay Cosmetics and a special invitation (along with some cool swag) from Grammy-winner Jimmy Jam for artists to lend their voices to the fight against hunger by joining Tony Robbins' 100 Billion Meals Challenge.

Talent will also receive a preassembled Grammy Gift Bag filled with items from a wide variety of best-in-class brands including AllTrack Performing Rights, AMISTAD ̶ an imprint of HarperCollins, Amy Lane, Beekeeper's Naturals, Beverly Hills Dental Arts, CB Grey, CHC ̶ Luxury Natural Candles, DESUAR Spa, Dr. Anna Frants, Flaus, Good Girl Chocolate, Hasbro Games, Karma Nuts, K'lani, Manuka Health, Marleylilly, Music Connection, New Chapter, NOOD New York, Oner Active, PackIt, Sattaché, SkinnyDipped, Stanley 1913, TruFru, Universal Audio, Unplugs, Unreal Snacks, Victoria White, Vital Proteins and more.

The Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

