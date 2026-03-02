Distinctive Assets Once Again Celebrates Hollywood's Biggest Night with Its Legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags

[The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these gift bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.]

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with transforming celebrity gifting into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be independently producing their legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! This year's top 25 acting and directing nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, Jacob Elordi, Elle Fanning, Teyana Taylor, Delroy Lindo, Josh Safdie and Emma Stone will be treated to a six-figure gift bag filled with luxury travel, gourmet treats, best-in-class beauty, wellness finds and more.

This year's "Everyone Wins" gift bonanza features fabulous offerings from Asia Luggage, OOFOS, GLYMATE, HydroJug, Danucera and Essence of Dreams. The six-figure nominee gift bag is brimming over with dozens of best-in-class brands including Instytutum, SkinnyDipped, Tea Forte, Flaus, On The Nose Perfumes, MEBO x Glymate, Beekeeper's Naturals, BENU and Suavecito Tequila.

"Our extraordinary nominee gifts are in no way based on need. We are acknowledging these amazing nominees while elevating and showcasing small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back at a time when everyone can use a little more fun and frivolity."

̶ Lash Fary, Founder, Distinctive Assets

The 2026 nominee gift bonanza features Kabuki-inspired Japanese-made luggage sets from Asia Luggage, the Danucera Sculpt & Lift waitlisted facial exclusively at Rescue Spa (plus transformational at-home Danucera skincare products), a luxury Costa Rican Villa Experience from Essence of Dreams, nutritional products for a vibrant life from Glymate, the 100% spill-proof viral HydroJug Traveler and the OOahh PLUS updated slide with both comfort and stability from OOFOS.

Each lucky nominee will also receive an elite body-sculpting liposuction experience from ArtLipo, Ballet (Gold Edition) ultra-secure cryptocurrency storage, Beboe luxury cannabis products, clean science-backed health remedies from Beekeeper's Naturals, BENU Movie Star special edition Haute Collection fountain pens, a smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts, the blanc par rouGe Movie Night Maple Gourmet Gift Box, Bored Rebel statement tees, an iconic super villa experience in Ibiza for up to 16 guests from Can Nemo, perfectly-balanced THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics, a turnkey custom residential interior design package from CBespoke, Centellian24's 360º Shot PDRN Lifting Eye Cream, Plum + Argan Serum from Chanla Chau Cosmetics, a top-of-the-line self care experience from DESUAR Spa, Dogwalkers expertly-crafted cannabis pre-rolls, a trio of games from Doin' The Most Games, the world's first electric flosser from Flaus, a transformative and rejuvenating seven-day retreat at the Golden Door, Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner and PDRN+ Barrier Repair Toner Pads from Glow Recipe, ethically-sourced made in the USA Be Water from Greene Concepts, the luxurious GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head, Haize & Honey indulgent Chocolate Chunk Cookies, an exclusive luxury arctic villa getaway with views of the Northern Lights from Hideout Villas, HUHA better for you undies that embrace your body as it is, future-driven skincare from the Swiss longevity brand INSTYTUTUM, a mindful portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO, The Jet Set limited-edition fragrance trio from On The Nose Perfumes, a vegan luxury GUNAS handbag and plant-powered Cavi-art from PETA, SWEPP by Porter Green stylish and unbreakable silicone drinkware, hand-dipped chocolate-covered pretzels crowned with edible gold crystals from Posh Pretzels, RYTHM high-potency award-winning cannabis products, a ten-day restorative reset in the hills of Sri Lanka from Santani, Señorita THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas, SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites, small batch handcrafted Suavecito Añejo Tequila, Supergoop! award-winning invisible SPF, a Tea Forté Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest and Keepsake Collection, a fast-moving memoir (The Blonde, the Ferrari and the Kwan) from retail dealmaker Mitch Gould, TruFru chocolate-covered freeze-dried fruit treats, Trusted Prenup fully-custom prenuptial agreement (to use or share) from renowned divorce attorney Jim Sexton, facial rejuvenation procedures from leading plastic surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides and more!

"The 'Everyone Wins' Gift Bag has become known as the ultimate consolation prize. Win or lose, the nominees have touched our lives with their incredible performances and artistry. This is a small token of our esteem that we hope will be enjoyed and shared," says Fary.

About Distinctive Assets: Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets has spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag since 1999 and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the Emmys®, Grammys®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. For more information, visit www.distinctiveassets.com or @swagassets on Instagram.

