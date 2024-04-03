Distinctive Dermatology Introduces Cutting-Edge Technology to Reverse Aging Without Pain or Downtime

"Hello Spring" Event scheduled for April 11

ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Dermatology, a leading St. Louis-area dermatology practice, is the first to offer groundbreaking technology that reverses aging and reduces wrinkles without discomfort, needles, or downtime. The clinic is hosting "Hello Spring," a complimentary beauty/makeover event on April 11 for those who want to try it.

Known for providing innovative dermatological and cosmetic solutions to patients in Greater St Louis, Distinctive Dermatology is offering EMface®, a comfortable 20-minute, procedure using patented radiofrequency and muscle stimulation technology to build collagen and elastin, restore muscle tissue and lift facial skin while preserving bone health.

"EMface is the wave of the future for those wanting to reverse aging," says Angela Sutton, D.O. "It uses electronic stimulation to non-invasively stimulate skin muscles and tissue which reduces and softens lines."

Data shows for most effective results in reducing wrinkles, lifting muscles, and improving facial tone, patients need four treatments of EMface -- one per week. Optimal results are noticeable 6 to 12 weeks after four treatments.

"EMface gets rave views from patients who want a non-invasive, painless procedure," says Susan Journagan, M.D.

"Along with this procedure, I recommend adding an ultrasound treatment called EXION™ to provide ultimate results for patients," Courtney A. Tobin, M.D. says.

EXION is a new technology often used after EMface treatments boosting hyaluronic acid by over 200% and giving patients smooth, lifted skin. The EXION platform features a painless, radiofrequency micro-needling technology using artificial intelligence as a guide. It targets hard to treat areas without discomfort, or bruising.

"The EXION micro-needling component provides wrinkle reduction and collagen production while minimizing fat pockets and dimply skin. It's extremely effective for face, and tightens underarms and kneecaps," says Distinctive Dermatology's Eva Hurst, M.D.

Distinctive Dermatology provides medical and surgical care to patients with skin conditions, and cosmetic procedures to those wanting lifelong healthy skin. The practice has four board-certified female dermatologists who are Castle Connolly "Top Doctors" known for offering a customized approach to skin care. To learn more: www.DistinctiveDerm.com.

Located at 390 Office Ct., Fairview Heights, Illinois, Distinctive Dermatology invites you to "Hello Spring," 5 - 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, featuring refreshments, raffle prizes, goodie bags and complimentary demonstrations of EMface and EXION. To register: 618-233-7666.

