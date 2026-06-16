Distinctively Her Celebrates the 29th Annual Grand Cotillion

47 Young Ladies to Be Honored During Signature Celebration of Leadership, Scholarship, and Excellence

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctively Her, a division of the T.D. Jakes Foundation founded by Mrs. Serita A. Jakes, author, speaker, and leader in women's empowerment, will host the 29th Annual Grand Cotillion on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Distinctively Her team lead by Mrs Serita Jakes. Photo courtesy of Enhanced Artistry.

For nearly three decades, the Distinctively Debutantes Program has empowered young ladies through mentorship, leadership development, scholarship, service, and personal growth. The Grand Cotillion serves as the culmination of a year-long transformational journey that prepares participants ages 10 to 17 to excel academically, professionally, and personally while developing the confidence and character needed to lead in their communities.

This year's celebration will honor 47 debutantes who have successfully completed the program and demonstrated a commitment to excellence throughout the year. Since its founding in 1997, the Distinctively Debutantes Program has graduated nearly 1,500 young ladies, creating a lasting legacy of leadership and achievement across generations.

Throughout the program year, participants engage in experiences focused on leadership development, financial literacy, etiquette, public speaking, community service, and life skills. The Grand Cotillion formally recognizes their accomplishments before family members, mentors, community leaders, and supporters.

As part of the evening's celebration, scholarships will be awarded to eligible debutantes in support of their educational pursuits. Over the past four years, Distinctively Her and the T.D. Jakes Foundation have collectively awarded more than $1 million in scholarships, reinforcing a shared commitment to educational access and opportunity.

"The Grand Cotillion is a celebration of the remarkable growth, leadership, and potential of these young ladies, who have committed themselves to excellence, service, and personal development throughout the year," said Mrs. Serita A. Jakes, Visionary and Founder of Distinctively Her. "Through this cherished tradition, we honor not only their accomplishments today but also the lasting impact they are poised to make in their communities and beyond."

"Over the course of this program, we have watched these young ladies grow in confidence, character, and purpose as they embraced every opportunity to learn, serve, and lead," said Tiara Moore, Senior Program Manager of Distinctively Her. "The Grand Cotillion is a celebration of their hard work and transformation, and a proud moment for the families, mentors, and community who have walked alongside them on this journey."

The impact of the program extends well beyond the ceremony itself.

"The Distinctively Her Program empowered me to move forward with passion, poise, and purpose while equipping me with skills that extend far beyond the debutante experience," said Teriesa Tucker, Distinctively Debutantes Alumna. "The relationships I built with my deb sisters, mentors, and fellow alumni continue to remind me that being a debutante is not simply a title—it is a way of life that shapes character and leaves a lasting legacy."

The Grand Cotillion remains one of Distinctively Her's signature events, celebrating academic achievement, leadership excellence, and the bright futures of young ladies who are prepared to make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond.

For more information about Distinctively Her, visit www.DistinctivelyHer.org.

To register: www.DistinctivelyHer.org/Events

About Distinctively Her

Distinctively Her, a division of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, is dedicated to empowering women and young ladies through mentorship, leadership development, and transformative programming, including the Distinctively Debutantes Program.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving the lifelong outcomes of individuals and communities who have limited access to resources and opportunities. Through bold, collaborative programs in workforce development, education, financial literacy, and community transformation, the Foundation created lasting pathways to economic mobility.

SOURCE T.D. Jakes Foundation