T.D. Jakes Foundation and Operation HOPE Launch T.O.R.I. Community Office in Dallas, Advancing a National Model for Reentry and Economic Mobility

The grand opening and ribbon cutting brought together national leadership and key stakeholders, including Chairman T.D. Jakes, John Hope Bryant, and Kelley Cornish, alongside District 8 Congresswoman Lorie Blair, Peter Brodsky, investor and majority owner of The Shops at RedBird, Judge Faith Johnson, the T.O.R.I. leadership team, program alumni, and leaders from across the Dallas community.

More than a new location, the T.O.R.I. Community Office represents a strategic shift toward a more integrated, place-based model of support; one that combines reentry services with financial empowerment under one roof. The space includes a dedicated Operation HOPE Financial Empowerment Center, providing on-site access to credit coaching, financial literacy, and wealth-building tools for justice-impacted individuals and their families.

The launch comes at a critical time. Nearly 600,000 individuals return from incarceration each year in the United States, often facing significant barriers to employment and financial stability.

By aligning workforce readiness with financial education, the T.D. Jakes Foundation and Operation HOPE are addressing one of the most persistent gaps in reentry, access to economic opportunity.

The RedBird location also marks Operation HOPE's first community office in Dallas, extending more than 30 years of financial empowerment expertise directly into a historically underserved but rapidly evolving economic corridor.

Chairman T.D. Jakes, T.D. Jakes Foundation, President and CEO Kelley Cornish, and Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, and CEO John Hope Bryant led the day's program, underscoring the national implications of the initiative.

"To have a unique space like this in Dallas, in the country, to pull together Chairman Jakes, John Hope Bryant, and both their visions for economic development in one space, it's a story within itself," said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation.

"You have to move people from the streets to the suites. Reentry is not charity. It's talent recovery," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE.

"When a heart changes, a life changes. When a life changes, a building changes. When a building changes, a city changes," said Chairman T.D. Jakes. "Now, Texas Offenders Reentry Initiative has taken on a change and become Thriving Opportunities for Returning Individuals to widen its scope beyond just the parameters of the city and take on this nation and I dare say to take on the world."

Through its broader initiatives, the T.D. Jakes Foundation has reached more than 783,000 individuals, activated 73 partners nationwide, and invested over $10 million to expand access to workforce, education, and financial empowerment resources. The T.O.R.I. Community Office builds on this momentum, positioning Dallas as a blueprint for a scalable, national model that connects reentry to long-term economic mobility.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving the lifelong outcomes of individuals and communities who have limited access to resources and opportunities. Through bold, collaborative programs in workforce development, education, financial literacy, and community transformation, the Foundation creates lasting pathways to economic mobility.

SOURCE T.D. Jakes Foundation