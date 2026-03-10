Distinctively Her Presents the 3rd Annual Lilies on the Green Golf Tournament

With the theme "Tee Up for a Great Cause!" the tournament will bring together community leaders, corporate partners, and supporters for an inspiring day on the green benefiting the next generation of young ladies through scholarships and leadership development.

Lilies on the Green supports the nationally recognized Distinctively Debutantes Program, which mentors young ladies ages 10 to 17 through a transformative journey focused on academic achievement, character, leadership, etiquette, financial literacy, and life skills.

This year's tournament will be led by Mrs. Serita Jakes as Event Chair and will feature former Dallas Cowboys team captain and 10-year NFL veteran Barry Church serving as Co-Chair. Participants can look forward to a full day of tournament excitement, including a Million Dollar Shootout, a Hole-In-One Car Prize, a Silent Auction, and more. Registration is available for individuals and teams, with tournament play formatted as a 4-Man Scramble.

"Our mission is to educate, empower, and expand horizons for young ladies," said Mrs. Serita A. Jakes, Founder of Distinctively Her and Event Chair. "Lilies on the Green is an opportunity for our community to come together and invest directly in the promise and potential of our debutantes."

The Foundation's goal is to provide scholarship support of up to $10,000 for each of its 50 Core Debutantes, helping create meaningful pathways to higher education and long-term success.

"Lilies on the Green reflects what we believe at the T.D. Jakes Foundation," said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO. "When we invest in young ladies, we invest in stronger families, stronger communities, and a more equitable future."

The 2026 tournament is further strengthened by a distinguished Host Committee that includes Patricia Adams-Williams, Founder and President of the American Care Foundation; Damien Diggs, Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP; Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson, Editor-in-Chief of Cheryl Magazine; Coach Lunda Wells, Tight Ends Coach for the Dallas Cowboys; and DeNita Lacking-Quinn, Minority Business Development Director at Balfour Beatty. Together, these respected leaders represent business, media, sports, and community advocacy sectors committed to advancing opportunities for young ladies.

To register: www.DistinctivelyHer.org/Events

For sponsorship information or participation inquiries, please contact:

Portia Washington

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 469-261-3722

About Distinctively Her

Distinctively Her, a division of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, is dedicated to empowering women and young ladies through mentorship, leadership development, and transformative programming, including the Distinctively Debutantes Program.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving the lifelong outcomes of individuals and communities who have limited access to resources and opportunities. Through bold, collaborative programs in workforce development, education, financial literacy, and community transformation, the Foundation created lasting pathways to economic mobility.

SOURCE T.D. Jakes Foundation