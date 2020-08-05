Distinguished Attorney Roman Muñoz Joins Lozano Smith

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lozano Smith, LLP, California's leading education and public agency law firm, is pleased to welcome Roman Muñoz to the firm's Sacramento office. Over his notable 20-year career, Roman has served on behalf of school districts, the California State Senate, and statewide education associations.

"We are very excited to welcome Roman Muñoz to Lozano Smith," said Karen Rezendes, Managing Partner of Lozano Smith. "Roman is a highly-respected, talented, and experienced attorney. He has a proven track record of successfully advising public agencies and public education leaders. His life's work has been to help these leaders improve and enhance our communities and public schools. We are confident that our clients will benefit from his statewide experience and expertise."

Roman Muñoz, senior counsel, primarily focuses on labor and employment law. He regularly advises governing boards and public agencies on a variety of legal matters, including labor relations, employee discipline and dismissal, employment litigation, contract administration, employee benefits, reductions in force, grievance arbitration, unfair labor practice proceedings, and board policies.

"Furthering educational opportunities has always driven me to provide counsel that creates positive impacts for staff, students and communities," said Roman Muñoz. "I look forward to continuing serving clients as part of Lozano Smith's established culture that shares an aligned commitment to our education community."

In addition to his legal practice, Roman served as a founding member of the Plaza Youth Advantage Program, a program that provides mentors for at-risk youth living in East Los Angeles. He also served as a non-commissioned officer in the United States Army. Roman earned his law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and he successfully completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard University.

About Lozano Smith

Lozano Smith is a full-service education and public agency law firm serving hundreds of California's K-12 and community college districts, and numerous cities, counties, and special districts. Lozano Smith has offices in eight California locations: Sacramento, Walnut Creek, Fresno, Monterey, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.LozanoSmith.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter . You can also subscribe to our podcast or download the Lozano Smith App .

