Distinguished Business Educators and Industry Leaders Comprise 2020-21 ACBSP Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) www.acbsp.org, the first global accrediting body to accredit business, accounting, and business-related programs at all degree levels, and the first business accreditor to offer certificate accreditation, is proud to announce its Board of Directors for 2020-21. The elections and appointments were made at the organization's annual business meeting, held virtually on June 25.

"The ACBSP Board of Directors truly reflects the organization's global presence," said Jeffrey Alderman, ACBSP President/CEO. "With Dr. Bruce R. Stetar, Associate Dean/Academic Program Director for the College of Business at Western Governors University leading us, I am honored to serve with this exceptional group as we strive to navigate this challenging time and promote continuous improvement in the accreditation of business programs throughout the world," he said.

The following business educators and industry leaders were appointed to serve on the 2020-21 Board of Directors, with terms effective on July 1, 2020:

2020-21 Board of Directors

Bruce Stetar — Associate Dean/Academic Program Director, College of Business, Western Governors University ( United States ) — Chair

— Associate Dean/Academic Program Director, College of Business, ( ) — Chair Debbie Gaspard — Faculty Member, Metropolitan Community College ( United States ) — Chair-Elect

— Faculty Member, ( ) — Chair-Elect Paul C. Stumb — President, Cumberland University ( United States ) — Vice Chair

— President, ( ) — Vice Chair Kim Wong — Professor, Business & Information Technology, Central New Mexico Community College ( United States ) — Immediate Past Chair

— Professor, Business & Information Technology, College ( ) — Immediate Past Chair Michelle Byrd — Dean, Business and Technology, Greenville Technical College ( United States ) — Secretary

— Dean, Business and Technology, ( ) — Secretary Lakshmy Sivaratnam — Professor, Business & Accounting, Kansas City Kansas Community College ( United States ) — Treasurer

— Professor, Business & Accounting, College ( ) — Treasurer Earl Godfrey — Professor of Accounting, Gardner-Webb University ( United States ) — At-Large, 4-Year

— Professor of Accounting, ( ) — At-Large, 4-Year Dennis Brode — Professor, Management and Marketing, Sinclair Community College ( United States ) — At-Large, 2-Year

— Professor, Management and Marketing, ( ) — At-Large, 2-Year Tilokie Depoo —Chancellor, Albizu University – Miami ( United States ) — At-Large, 4-Year

( ) — At-Large, 4-Year Gary Mrozinski — Chair, Business Department and Professor of Business and Economics, Luzerne County Community College ( United States ) At-Large, 2-Year

— Chair, Business Department and Professor of Business and Economics, ( ) At-Large, 2-Year Matthew Andrews — Director of Academic Affairs, International School of Management-ISM ( France ) — At-Large, 4-Year

— Director of Academic Affairs, International School of Management-ISM ( ) — At-Large, 4-Year Sharon R. Collins — Assessment Coordinator, School of Business & Information Technology, College of the North Atlantic - Grand Falls-Windsor Campus ( Canada ) — At-Large, 2-Year

— Assessment Coordinator, School of Business & Information Technology, College of the North Atlantic - Grand Falls-Windsor Campus ( ) — At-Large, 2-Year Justin Matus — Associate Professor, Sidhu School of Business, Wilkes University ( United States ) — Chair, Board of Commissioners — 4-Year

— Associate Professor, of Business, ( ) — Chair, Board of Commissioners — 4-Year Amy Ross — Head, Management Department, Division of Business, Walters State Community College ( United States ) — Chair, Board of Commissioners — 2-Year

— Head, Management Department, Division of Business, ( ) — Chair, Board of Commissioners — 2-Year Larry Zachrich — Retired Dean of Business and Faculty Member, Northwest State Community College ( United States ) — Chair, Accreditation Governance Board

— Retired Dean of Business and Faculty Member, ( ) — Chair, Accreditation Governance Board Ronda Taylor — Department Chair, Division of Business, Ivy Tech Community College ( United States ) — Council of Regional Chairs Representative

— Department Chair, Division of Business, ( ) — Council of Regional Chairs Representative Richard A. DeMichele, Jr. — Law Offices of DeMichele & DeMichele, P.C. ( United States ) — Public Member

— Law Offices of DeMichele & DeMichele, P.C. ( ) — Public Member Hugh Hale — Chief Information Officer, State of Tennessee , Division of TennCare ( United States ) — Public Member

— Chief Information Officer, , Division of TennCare ( ) — Public Member Jeffrey Alderman — ACBSP President/CEO ( United States ) — Ex-Officio Member

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

Contact: Melinda Dorning — 913.339.9356 — [email protected]

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)

Related Links

www.acbsp.org

