Distinguished Daycare Injury Lawyers at The Button Law Firm Join Third Case in St. Louis

Texas-based firm fights for family after bottle warmer causes toddler's severe burns at Kidz Biz Preparatory

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at Texas-based The Button Law Firm have joined forces with a St. Louis legal team to strengthen a family's fight against a negligent daycare center after their 18-month-old son suffered severe burns from an unsecured bottle warmer. The complaint filed on Aug. 8 by Finney Injury Law states workers at Kidz Biz Preparatory left the toddler unsupervised around a bottle warmer, allowing him to be able to pull a hanging cord that resulted in scalding water extensively burning his arm.

Distinguished daycare injury lawyers Russell Button (left) and Ashley Washington (right) at The Button Law Firm have joined forces with a St. Louis legal team to strengthen a family’s fight against a negligent daycare center after their 18-month-old son suffered severe burns from an unsecured bottle warmer. The Texas-based firm has an impressive track record of holding negligent child care facilities accountable for incidents of abuse, neglect, inappropriate discipline, and improper supervision.
This is the third daycare injury case in Missouri that the firm has been admitted to in the last month. Russell Button and Ashley Washington at The Button Law Firm, who are recognized on the prestigious Texas Super Lawyers List, have an impressive track record of holding negligent child care facilities accountable for incidents of abuse, neglect, inappropriate discipline, and improper supervision across the Lone Star state. The firm helps families get justice and makes local communities safer through meaningful litigation.

"The Button Law Firm is highly skilled and knowledgeable in navigating the complexities of the law when daycare facilities jeopardize the well-being of young children," says St. Louis attorney Chris Finney of Finney Injury Law. "Led by attorneys Russell Button and Ashley Washington, the firm has developed a stellar reputation in this highly niche practice area."

"Bottle warmers require state-mandated laws at daycare centers because they are known to be dangerous," says child injury attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm. "This entire incident was preventable and we hope our efforts in this case set a precedent for other daycare facilities to comply with the state's minimum standards."

The case is Tiara Cornell, as next friend and mother of J.C., a minor child, vs. Kidz Biz, Inc., d/b/a Kidz Biz Preparatory, Case No. 23SL-CC03318, Circuit Court of St. Louis County, State of Missouri. More information about the case can be found in news coverage by FOX 2 Now and Riverfront Times.

About The Button Law Firm
The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

