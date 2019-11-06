Distinguished Dentist, Roland E. Vanaria, DDS Joins Newton Dentistry

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Dr. Roland Vanaria will join Newton Dentistry. Dr. Vanaria brings over 40 years of dental experience and a wealth of knowledge to the practice, and is looking forward to working with patients at Newton Dentistry on all types of dental care – from yearly checkups to cosmetic and prosthodontics procedures. His practice includes full-smile makeovers, restoring dental implants, crowns, and cosmetic veneers.

Dr. Roland E. Vanaria General Dentist

"I'm glad that Dr. Vanaria has joined our practice. He brings a lot to the table and I think he will fit in great with the culture and atmosphere we maintain. I'm looking forward to working with Dr. Vanaria to successfully treat our patients," said Dr. Rachana Vora, President of Newton Dentistry.

As a native of Waltham, Massachusetts Dr. Vanaria graduated cum laude from Suffolk University and completed his DDS at Georgetown University. He earned his Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry and is a certified Master of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD). In addition, Dr. Vanaria has served as a faculty member at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine for 27 years. Presently, he is an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Prosthodontics at The Tufts School of Dental Medicine. As a practitioner, Dr. Vanaria practices general and family dentistry including restorative, cosmetic, pediatric, geriatric and implant dentistry. He also handles dental emergencies.

For a detailed biography, please visit www.newtondentistryma.com/our-doctor/dr-roland-vanaria-dds .

About Newton Dentistry

Newton Dentistry is a premier dental practice providing general, cosmetic, implant, and emergency dental work for patients residing in Newton, Waban, Waltham, Auburndale, and Weston. The dental clinic is dedicated to providing comfort and attentiveness to our patient's needs while creating healthy, beautiful smiles and building lasting relationships. The practice delivers comprehensive and convenient family dental care and is located between Waltham, MA & Newton, MA. For more information, please visit www.newtondentistryma.com .

Dr. Roland E. Vanaria, DDS

Dr. Roland E. Vanaria is a highly skilled general dentist based in Newton, MA and Waltham, MA. He is dedicated to providing conservative, state-of-the-art dental procedures that sustain the natural beauty of patient's smiles. Dr. Vanaria believes that all of his patients, both old and new, deserve the highest standards of excellence in every aspect of their dental care. Dr. Vanaria offers services ranging from annual checkups, bridges, and crowns, to teeth whitening and emergency dental procedures. Dr. Vanaria completed his residency at the Abington Memorial Hospital and then practiced prosthodontics for five years in Philadelphia.

Media Contact:

Samantha White

Newton Dentistry

73 Lexington Street, Suite 204

Newton, MA 02466

(617) 244-5020

doc@newtondentistryma.com

SOURCE Newton Dentistry

Related Links

https://www.newtondentistryma.com

