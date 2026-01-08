Distinguished Neuroscience Expert Magali Haas, MD/PhD, Joins Psilera as Chief Medical Officer

The appointment expands the current Board of Directors' role to oversee Psilera's clinical development strategy for its next-generation neuroplastogens.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, Inc. ("Psilera"), a leading biopharmaceutical company developing groundbreaking therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, has appointed Magali Haas, MD/PhD, as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Haas brings 25 years of internationally respected experience in pharmaceutical R&D to the company as it advances its pipeline of next-generation neuroplastogens into clinical development.

Magali Haas, MD/PhD

"Dr. Haas's leadership in advancing innovative neuroscience research into FDA-approved drugs aligns perfectly with Psilera's mission to expand access to safe and effective treatments for underserved patient populations," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "Her appointment marks an important milestone as we look to a critical growth year ahead."

With a proven track record leading numerous positive Phase II & III global clinical trial programs, Dr. Haas will aid Psilera in developing PSIL-006 and other pipeline assets through FDA approval. Her tenure as Founder, Board Chair, and CEO of Cohen Veterans Bioscience , combined with more than a decade of experience at Johnson & Johnson in bench-to-bedside leadership roles, uniquely positions her as an ideal CMO for the company.

"Psilera is at the forefront of next-generation neuropsychiatric medicine, leveraging innovative science to design safer and more effective therapies," said Dr. Haas. "I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and to help advance Psilera's growing pipeline to deliver transformative treatments for patients affected by debilitating brain disorders."

Building on strong momentum in 2025, including the successful IP licensing agreement with atai Life Sciences (now AtaiBeckley ) and a $2 million research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) , Psilera is poised to advance key assets into the clinic within the next 12 months. Dr. Haas's leadership, scientific contributions, and global reputation in central nervous system drug development further strengthen Psilera's ability to deliver next-generation psychedelic therapies to patients in need.

About Psilera

Psilera is a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering next-generation treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Their programs span two partnered, late-stage clinical programs for depression and a wholly-owned pipeline of novel next-generation neuroplastogens, including PSIL-006, a first-in-class therapeutic for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and to improving the patient experience, Psilera quests to provide treatment options for underserved patient populations throughout the globe. For more information, visit www.psilera.com.

