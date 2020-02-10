Distinguished Professor at Loma Linda University Honored by the American College of Prosthodontists

Dr. Goodacre is a Fellow and Past President of the ACP and a Diplomate and Past President of the American Board of Prosthodontics. He currently holds the title of Distinguished Professor and teaches in the Advanced Education Program in Implant Dentistry at Loma Linda University. He maintains a private practice devoted to prosthodontics and implant dentistry.

He received his DDS degree from Loma Linda University, and an MSD degree in prosthodontics and dental materials from Indiana University, where he later served as chair of the prosthodontics department. Dr. Goodacre has over 220 publications that include articles, abstracts, eBooks, textbooks, and chapters.

Dr. Goodacre was selected for this honor by ACP Immediate Past President Dr. Nadim Z. Baba, who also serves as a professor in the Advanced Education Program in Prosthodontics at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, and maintains a part-time private practice limited to prosthodontics and implant dentistry in Glendale, California.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

