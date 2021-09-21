Distinguished Programs Adds Coastal Coverage for Builder's Risk Program

"We are excited to be working with Palomar to bring this new offering to our brokers," said Matthew Woodrow, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Distinguished. "Coastal properties are known for being harder to insure and this new coverage will play a pivotal role in helping our brokers find the coverage they need."

This program offers flexible initial policy terms (up to 24 months) with extensions available. Beachfront and barrier island properties are acceptable. Additional coverages include named storm deductible, theft and vandalism coverage, debris removal and more.

"This new coastal coverage fits seamlessly with our general Builder's Risk Program," noted Katie Vespia, Managing Vice President of Builder's Risk Program at Distinguished."We've built our application process so that when brokers submit business through the Online Portal, Distinguished can determine whether it applies for coastal or general builder's risk coverage automatically. We have taken the guesswork out of the process so the brokers can get their quotes faster."

Brokers can submit business for the Distinguished Builder's Risk (Coastal and Non-Coastal) Program through the 24/7 Online Portal. Brokers must be registered first to submit.

To learn more, please visit the Distinguished website here.

* Available in DE, GA, MD, NC, NJ, SC and VA

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC

