Distinguished Programs Adds Linda Picha and Beth Fulton to Sales Executive Roles

Insurance program manager hires insurance experts to lead regional sales efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the additions of Linda Picha and Beth Fulton as Regional Sales Executives. Picha will manage broker relationships in the mid-Northwest territory including Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota & Washington; while Fulton will be responsible for the South-Central states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Beth Fulton Distinguished Programs Linda Picha Distinguished Programs

"We're proud to have someone of Beth and Linda's caliber join our team," noted Kurt Meister, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Distinguished Programs. "Adding such industry experts is central to Distinguished's continued growth and to providing robust and beneficial insurance industry products nationally. We are excited to introduce their unparalleled expertise to brokers in these territories."

In their new roles, Picha and Fulton will work with agents and brokers to choose insurance coverage for clients across the full range of specialized products and services offered through Distinguished, including high limit umbrella insurance options.

Picha joins Distinguished with over 30 years' insurance experience, with her most recent position as Sales Manager and Producer at Risk Placement Services. She has worked in several segments of the insurance industry including underwriting and sales management roles at Liberty Mutual and Ace as well as production roles at Aon, Marsh, and Willis. Picha attended Miami University where she earned her bachelor's degree in marketing. She is based out of Minnesota.

Joining us from her recent position as the Director of Marketing for Zenith Insurance Company's Central Region, Fulton brings over 18 years of insurance experience. She has held positions in underwriting, business development, and compliance as well as brokering both retail and reinsurance placements. She attended the University of North Texas where she earned her bachelor's degree in marketing. Fulton holds an Associate in Reinsurance and the Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter designation from the National Alliance. She is based out of Austin, Texas.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurant insurance.

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC