Distinguished Programs and Berkley Program Specialists Partner to Offer Package Coverage for Community Associations

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new underwriting partnership with Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, to provide Package coverage for community associations.* Coverage will be available on June 1, 2023.

"Our collaboration with Berkley Program Specialists underscores our commitment to being a leader in the community association insurance industry," said Barbara Bartson, Managing Vice President of Community Associations at Distinguished. "Our shared focus on innovation and customer service means we can create new opportunities for our brokers to deliver the high-quality solutions they've come to expect from us."

"Barb and her team at Distinguished are true professionals, and we're very excited about working with them," says Greg Douglas, President of Berkley Program Specialists. "Together, we're confident we can deliver top-quality coverage options that meet the unique needs of the community association industry."

*Coverage available in select states. Contact a Sales Executive for more information.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental, Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

About Berkley Program Specialists

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit www.berkley-ps.com.

Products and services may be provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all such products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Berkley Program Specialists is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.

