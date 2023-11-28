Distinguished Programs announces Executive Lines Insurance strategic partnership with RSUI subsidiary, Covington Specialty Insurance Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Covington Specialty Insurance Company, a RSUI Group, Inc. subsidiary, to provide executive lines insurance products exclusively to the wholesale brokerage community. The Distinguished Executive Lines business will begin accepting submissions on January 2, 2024.

Ryan Becker, president of Distinguished Executive Lines

Distinguished will initially offer a true follow-form excess product covering Directors and Officers, Employment Practices, and Fiduciary Liability for public, private and non-profit risks. A competitive primary, modular private and non-profit product offering the same coverages will be released in the first quarter of 2024. The team's strategy will be to avoid broad-brush underwriting, and instead offer risk-specific underwriting and tailored solutions to each individual risk's unique exposures. Experienced underwriters will drive these decisions, prioritizing both speed and accuracy.

"With our top-tier platform in place, I'm pleased to announce that Distinguished Executive Lines is open for business," says Ryan Becker, president of Distinguished Executive Lines. "We are a high-energy, full-service management liability platform exclusively serving the wholesale community, offering D&O, EPL, and Fiduciary products. Our commitment is to provide a top-of-the-market MGA experience with exceptional service, led by experienced, decisive, and empowered underwriters."

"Our partnership with A++ XIV rated Covington Specialty is a pivotal step in our strategy to unite top tier underwriting teams with outstanding carriers," adds Steve Sitterly, COO of Distinguished. "Both Covington and Distinguished's Executive Lines team are market leaders, with a deep understanding of the nuances of the wholesale channel. Together, we create a formidable partnership."

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Distinguished and the talented group of expert underwriters Ryan has assembled. Underwriting expertise is critical to any relationship RSUI forms and Distinguished's underwriting knowledge sets it apart from other MGUs in the marketplace. Our long history in supporting the wholesale community in executive lines is further enhanced by our participation in this program. We are looking forward to the launch and the growth of our partnership with Distinguished", said Phillip McCrorie, Chairman and CEO of RSUI Group, Inc.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Executive Lines, Fine Art and Collectibles, Inland Marine, Real Estate & Builder's Risk, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Learn more at www.distinguished.com .

About RSUI

RSUI is the brand name for RSUI Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries including insurance companies RSUI Indemnity Company, Landmark American Insurance Company and Covington Specialty Insurance Company. RSUI is a leading underwriter of wholesale specialty insurance products based in Atlanta, Georgia. RSUI is wholly owned by Alleghany Corporation which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Visit www.rsui.com for additional information.

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC