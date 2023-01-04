Distinguished Programs Announces New Program with Core Specialty for Hotel General Liability Coverage

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new underwriting program with Core Specialty, an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company ("StarStone"), offering a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products. Distinguished will work with Core Specialty to provide General Liability & Auto Liability coverage for hotels.

Distinguished Programs General Liability Insurance

"We are thrilled to work with Core Specialty on our hotel casualty coverage," said Heidi Strommen, Hospitality Primary Programs leader at Distinguished. "Core Specialty's focus on niche markets and innovative insurance solutions will benefit our brokers and their customers."

Distinguished will continue to partner with Certus Claims Administrations, LLC ("Certus") to handle the program's claims. For more information on eligibility and available Hotel Primary insurance coverages, visit the Distinguished website.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to midsized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, and Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- XII (Excellent) by AM Best.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

