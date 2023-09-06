Distinguished Programs Appoints Legal Veteran Ursula Kerrigan as its New General Counsel

News provided by

Distinguished Program Holdings LLC

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces Ursula Kerrigan has joined Distinguished as General Counsel. Ursula brings over 30 years of legal experience in the insurance space.

Continue Reading
Distinguished Programs Appoints Ursula Kerrigan as its New General Counsel
Distinguished Programs Appoints Ursula Kerrigan as its New General Counsel

"We are thrilled to have Ursula join our team," noted Steve Sitterly, Chief Operating Officer at Distinguished. "Ursula's broad knowledge in all areas of the insurance and reinsurance industry will be extremely impactful as we continue to innovate and modernize our systems and operations to provide critical and meaningful programs to our business partners. Her insights will foster our relationships with brokers and carriers and guide us through the ever-evolving landscape, reaffirming our position as pioneers in the industry."

In her new role, Ursula will undertake the critical responsibility of overseeing all legal aspects of Distinguished's operations. This includes ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations, managing licensing and filings, and offering strategic direction to underwriting division leaders.

Prior to joining Distinguished, Ursula served as SVP & General Counsel of the Americas Region for AXA XL, a division of AXA.  Over her legal career, Ursula has held various other General Counsel positions, each with a diverse range of responsibilities.  She has supported underwriting teams and (re)insurance clients at Valiant Insurance Group, Liberty International Underwriters, Skadden Arps, Gulf Insurance Group and Wilson Elser

Ursula obtained her undergraduate degree from Boston University and her J.D. from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.  She will be based in the NYC office. 

About Distinguished Programs
Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Executive Lines, Fine Art and Collectibles, Inland Marine, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Learn more at www.distinguished.com

View a full list of our programs and submit business with Distinguished.

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC

Also from this source

Distinguished Programs Strengthens Portfolio with Launch of Executive Lines Business

Distinguished Programs Continues Expansion with New Inland Marine Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.