Distinguished Programs Appoints Legal Veteran Ursula Kerrigan as its New General Counsel

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces Ursula Kerrigan has joined Distinguished as General Counsel. Ursula brings over 30 years of legal experience in the insurance space.

"We are thrilled to have Ursula join our team," noted Steve Sitterly, Chief Operating Officer at Distinguished. "Ursula's broad knowledge in all areas of the insurance and reinsurance industry will be extremely impactful as we continue to innovate and modernize our systems and operations to provide critical and meaningful programs to our business partners. Her insights will foster our relationships with brokers and carriers and guide us through the ever-evolving landscape, reaffirming our position as pioneers in the industry."

In her new role, Ursula will undertake the critical responsibility of overseeing all legal aspects of Distinguished's operations. This includes ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations, managing licensing and filings, and offering strategic direction to underwriting division leaders.

Prior to joining Distinguished , Ursula served as SVP & General Counsel of the Americas Region for AXA XL, a division of AXA. Over her legal career, Ursula has held various other General Counsel positions, each with a diverse range of responsibilities. She has supported underwriting teams and (re)insurance clients at Valiant Insurance Group, Liberty International Underwriters, Skadden Arps, Gulf Insurance Group and Wilson Elser.

Ursula obtained her undergraduate degree from Boston University and her J.D. from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. She will be based in the NYC office.

