Distinguished Programs Expands Fine Art and Collectibles Program Capacity to $100 Million Limit

19 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a leading insurance program manager, has expanded its Fine Art and Collectibles program to offer a $100 million capacity limit for single risks in the United States (pending state filing approvals), effective January 1, 2024.

This capacity expansion addresses a gap in current limit options, providing clients with even greater financial protection. The program offers flexibility by accommodating both primary and excess risk coverage, ensuring tailored solutions for diverse needs.

Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles Programs | $100 million capacity limit for single risks in the United States
"Our commitment is to offer a hassle-free solution for insuring fine art and collectibles," said Patrick Drummond, President of the Fine Art & Collectibles group at Distinguished. "This expanded $100 million capacity reinforces our pledge to assist agents and brokers in delivering expertise and exceptional service, ensuring their clients enjoy true peace of mind."

Distinguished's broad appetite for Fine Art & Collectible risk encompasses sectors such as museums, corporate collections, dealers, private collectors, artist foundations, and more. Clients can expect a range of benefits, including flexible payment options, seamless claims handling, and expert advice on collection management best practices.

Distinguished's Fine Art & Collectibles program is currently available in 48 states, with plans to expand its coverage to all 50 states pending regulatory approval. Brokers are welcome to submit business and view state availability on the Distinguished website.

About Distinguished Programs
Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Executive Lines, Inland Marine, Real Estate & Builder's Risk, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

