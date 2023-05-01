Distinguished Programs Names Kurt Meister as Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the appointment of Kurt Meister as the company's new Chief Sales Officer. Kurt's new position reflects his exceptional leadership qualities and his success in driving growth and business development for Distinguished.

Kurt Meister named Chief Sales Officer of Distinguished Programs

As the Chief Sales Officer, Kurt will lead strategic partnerships with national brokerages, establish a world-class sales training program, and develop a robust business development playbook. In addition, he will support new business production for each of Distinguished's niches and assist in onboarding the new program teams and their outreach to our existing broker base. Kurt's 35 years of experience in the insurance industry makes him well-equipped to take on this new role and drive Distinguished's sales strategy forward.

"I am thrilled to be serving my team in this new role," notes Meister. "I look forward to working with our senior leadership and program leaders to create a new level of awareness of our capabilities with the senior teams at brokerages."

"We are excited to see Kurt take on this new challenge and drive growth and success with our broker partners," said Steve Sitterly, COO of Distinguished. "With his extensive experience and deep understanding of our products, he is well-positioned to help us achieve our goals and provide exceptional service."

Kurt joined Distinguished in 2006 as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Distribution and has been responsible for leading the sales team. Before joining Distinguished, Kurt held executive positions at National Specialty Underwriters and Aon Affinity Insurance Programs.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental, Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Learn more at www.distinguished.com.

