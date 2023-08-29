Distinguished Programs Strengthens Portfolio with Launch of Executive Lines Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a leading national insurance program manager, has announced the addition of an Executive Lines business, led by Ryan Becker. This program caters to the nuanced requirements of executive liability exposures, including Directors & Officers (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), and Fiduciary liability coverage for public, private, and not-for-profit organizations.

Ryan Becker, President, Distinguished Executive Lines program

Under the guidance of Distinguished's executive team—Bill Malloy, Jason Rotman, and Steve Sitterly—the company is executing expansion plans by enlisting skilled underwriting teams. The company supports its teams through a "support with autonomy" philosophy, allowing them to deliver distinguished underwriting results to carrier partners and highly competitive products to brokers.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Distinguished Executive Lines business," says Steve Sitterly, COO and CUO of Distinguished Programs. "Our commitment to innovation and tailored insurance solutions remains firm. With the addition of Ryan Becker and his seasoned team, the Executive Lines business exemplifies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and partners."

Leading the new program is Ryan Becker, leveraging over 28 years of experience in building and leading Executive Lines businesses. Supported by an experienced team of underwriters, Ryan's leadership enhances Distinguished's capabilities in providing customized executive lines insurance solutions exclusively through the wholesale community. This initiative complements the distribution models of Distinguished's recently unveiled Inland Marine business and enhances existing primary and umbrella insurance offerings tailored for sectors like real estate, community associations, hotels, and restaurants. This new offering also adds to Distinguished's Fine Art and Environmental businesses, which were introduced earlier this year.

"We enter this business aware of the evolving executive lines market conditions, especially in D&O," adds Sitterly. "With Ryan's experience not only navigating, but succeeding within past market cycles, we have real industry leadership guiding us responsibly toward short-term success and tremendous long-term value."

"It is a privilege to spearhead the Executive Lines business with Distinguished," says Ryan Becker, President of Distinguished Executive Lines. "We understand what our trading partners require, which are decisive and experienced underwriters empowered to quickly respond, with competitive products supported by highly rated insurance companies. Additionally, our relationships within the wholesale community run deep, and our unwavering commitment to the wholesale channel is foundational to our business. Our enthusiasm to collaborate with wholesalers to offer effective solutions to retailers and clients is stronger than ever."

Distinguished enlisted the assistance of U.S. Recruiting Inc to recruit the Executive Lines team.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Inland Marine, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Learn more at www.distinguished.com.

