Distinguished Programs Taps George Arrizabalaga for Executive Role

"George's breadth of knowledge in the commercial insurance space and previous experience as both marketing manager and territory manager for insurance companies make him an ideal fit for this role," noted Kurt Meister, senior vice president of business development at Distinguished Programs. "Now joining a team responsible for providing specialized products and services to the southern California market, he will play a pivotal part in Distinguished's continued growth."

In his new role, George will work with agents and brokers throughout Southern California to choose proper insurance programs for clients across the full range of specialized products and services offered through Distinguished Programs.

Prior to joining Distinguished Programs, George served as field sales manager for Nationwide in Southern California, where he was responsible for helping agencies grow their business. In a previous role as reserve district manager for Farmers Insurance and Financial Services, George was responsible for marketing efforts and revenue expansion across Southern California for nearly 100 independent agents.

George attended San Diego State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in finance. He will be based in San Diego and operate remotely.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

