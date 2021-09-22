Distinguished Psychologist And Addiction Specialist Joins Millennium Health Management Team

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Dr. Passik become a part of our organization," said Angela G. Huskey, PharmD, CPE. "His vast experience in the areas of pain and addiction will help to expand our Emerging Threat Intelligence TM Program and our on-going efforts to partner with federal and state agencies to curb the escalating number of drug overdose deaths in our country."

After a 25-year career as an academic clinical psychologist working with cancer and non-cancer pain patients and their families, Dr. Steve Passik has now been in industry for nearly 10 years. Having worked at the interface of pain and addiction both clinically and conducting research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, University of Kentucky and Vanderbilt University, Dr. Passik is passionate about contributing to safer pain management and improving addiction recognition and treatment. He also spent several years in pharma working to help in the development of safer opioid formulations.

"I am really excited to join Millennium Health with an eye toward further developing their innovative work on identifying emerging substance abuse threats to aid policy makers and clinicians in addressing the opioid epidemic," says Dr. Passik. "We have the potential to save lives in these collaborations. As a career-long advocate for people with pain, it is very meaningful that we will be working on an approach that informs about the realities of the current state of drug abuse with timely data and a local focus that can lead to interventions that do not rely on imposing further limitations to appropriate access to opioids for the people who need them."

About Millennium Health

Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over a decade of experience delivering timely, accurate, clinically-actionable information through our nationwide medication monitoring and drug testing services. Clinical drug testing is used in various healthcare settings to obtain objective information about patients' recent use of prescription medications and illicit drugs. Processing over a million specimens each year allows us to provide real-time analytics regarding emerging drug use trends, such as our studies published in JAMA and our most recent Millennium Health Signals Report™.

