LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHARA, a leader in personalized nutrition and the only evidence-based, food-first nutrition plan, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Professor Bruce R. Hamaker as its newest Medical Advisor. With an expansive background in food science and human nutrition, Professor Hamaker brings unparalleled expertise to enhance AHARA's mission of empowering individuals to take control of their health through personalized nutrition to improve symptoms, slow aging, and avoid disease.

Distinguished Purdue Professor of Food Science Joins Ahara as Head of Nutrition Advisory Board

As a Distinguished Professor of Food Science at Purdue University and Director of the Whistler Center of Carbohydrate Research, Professor Hamaker has dedicated his career to advancing our understanding of food carbohydrates and their impact on human health. With over 340 publications in esteemed journals and decades of experience advising graduate students and post-doctoral scientists, Professor Hamaker is a globally recognized authority in the field.

"We are honored to welcome Professor Bruce Hamaker to the AHARA Team," said Julie Wainwright, Co-founder and CEO. "His wealth of knowledge and expertise in food science and human nutrition will greatly enhance our ability to provide personalized nutrition solutions to our users and further advance our precision nutrition platform for individuals to make informed and evidence-based choices about their health."

AHARA aims to help individuals achieve their health goals and live longer through nutrition. The personalized nutrition platform begins with a scientifically developed questionnaire that collects and analyzes a participant's unique health information, encompassing personal health history, family medical history, eating patterns, medications, allergies, food sensitivities, health priorities, and symptoms. Users also have access to personalized recipes and shopping lists tailored to their unique needs and preferences, making meal planning effortless and enjoyable.

"I am excited to join the AHARA team and contribute to their innovative approach to precision nutrition," said Professor Bruce R. Hamaker. "By combining scientific expertise with cutting-edge technology, AHARA is revolutionizing the way individuals approach nutrition and wellness. I look forward to collaborating with the team to further refine and expand AHARA's capabilities."

About AHARA

AHARA provides personalized nutrition for optimal health and longevity. Leveraging the latest scientific, evidence-based research combined with users' personal data, its proprietary algorithm provides personalized recommendations for food and supplements. The venture- backed, female-founded consumer health tech company is the brainchild of physician nutrition specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis and serial tech entrepreneur Julie Wainwright. AHARA.com

