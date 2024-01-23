Distinguished Restaurants of North America Recognizes Gorji Restaurant

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorji Restaurant is the proud recipient of the "Award of Excellence" by DiRoNA (Distinguished Restaurants of North America). DiRōNA has been a beacon of culinary and hospitality excellence since 1990, identifying and honoring exceptional fine dining restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The evaluation process reviews all facets of a restaurant including cuisine, wine/cocktail offerings, service, and ambiance. Fewer than 1,000 establishments have received this recognition.

Chef Gorji

"The menu at Gorji is a testament to culinary innovation and finesse… Whether you're indulging in a perfectly seared steak, a delicately seasoned seafood dish, or one of the chef's signature creations, the flavors are always vibrant and memorable."—DiRoNA 2024

Gorji is a small, intimate five-table restaurant that features New Mediterranean Cuisine, with championship steak and sustainable seafood. The emphasis is on food, flavors and enjoying your dining evening. Cooked and prepped by Texas Steak Cook-Off champion chef Gorji, the meats are without antibiotics, hormones, or preservatives and the wild game is grass-fed.

Restaurant Highlights:

5 Tables

First No-Tipping Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas

Cannot Accommodate Young Children

No TVs

Each Table Is Seated Only Once Per Evening

5 Restaurants Every Foodie Has To Visit At Least Once – Muscle and Health, 2022

Dallas' Best Steakhouse – Dallas Observer 2021

19 Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants – Thrillist 2021, 2022, 2023

First Restaurant In Dallas to Eliminate Tipping – WFAA 2016

Zing! Cookbook features Gorji's signature New Mediterranean Cuisine recipes and techniques has won five domestic and international book awards.

Gorji Restaurant

5100 Belt Line Rd, Ste 402

Dallas, TX 75254

GorjiRestaurant.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Gorji Restaurant