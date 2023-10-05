Distinguished Veteran and Strategic Leader Ken Diller Joins Millennium Corporation as Vice President of Business Development

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation is proud to announce the addition of Kenneth Diller to its leadership team. A highly accomplished veteran with a stellar career spanning over two decades in the U.S. Army, Ken brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

Kenneth Diller
Ken's military service, which began in 1984, is marked by an impressive 21-year tenure as an Intelligence Officer. His dedication, leadership, and contributions to national security earned him numerous accolades and a reputation as a seasoned strategist and manager. After retiring from the U.S. Army in 2005, Ken embarked on a civilian career that showcased his talents in various roles within prominent companies in the defense and intelligence sectors, including Oberon, Stanley, CGI, Fulcrum, and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) through acquisitions.

At Fulcrum, Ken served as the Vice President of Growth, overseeing initiatives supporting the military and federal government. His efforts spanned across the Continental United States (CONUS) and numerous overseas (OCONUS) locations, delivering state-of-the-art C5ISR R&D and operational support, as well as cutting-edge cybersecurity services to the Intelligence Community.

Following the acquisition of Fulcrum by HII, Ken assumed the role of Senior Director of the Defense and Intelligence Business Unit, where he provided senior executive oversight of a global portfolio valued at $200 million. This portfolio comprised more than 600 cleared Intelligence, Operations, and C5ISR Technicians, supporting a wide range of entities, including U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the Intelligence Community, and various Department of Defense Intelligence and Operational Agencies and Directorates.

Ken's extensive skill set encompasses DoD Intelligence Training, Intelligence Requirements Development, Tactical-Strategic Intelligence Operations, DoD Test and Evaluation, Force Modernization processes, corporate-level staff and process management, and business development and proposal processes. Notably, he has successfully managed corporate growth opportunities valued at over $2.7 billion for a mid-sized Defense Contractor.

Ken holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Communications from Wright State University. He is also a graduate of the Defense Intelligence College Postgraduate (Master's) Intelligence Program and has earned a Master's degree in Military Art and Science (MMAS-Intelligence) from the Army's Command and General Staff College.

"We are honored to welcome Ken to the Millennium team," says Kevin Jennings, CEO. "His wealth of experience, leadership, and strategic acumen will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve our clients and advance our mission. Ken's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our organization's values, and we look forward to the valuable contributions he will make."

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation is a cyber-solutions company specializing in adversarial threat emulation, test and evaluation, and intelligence support operations for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA  22202. 

