Distinguished Veterinarian and Research Biologist Joins NAI Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) announced today that Pierre Comizzoli Ph.D., D.V.M. will be joining its Board of Directors. Dr. Comizzoli is scientist at the Smithsonian Institution and Senior Program Officer for Science in the Office of the Under-Secretary of Science and Research.

He began his career as a veterinarian 25 years ago in French Guyana studying the seasonal reproduction of different mammalian species living in the rain forest. After an appointment in the African Sahelo-Saharan region to lead a livestock health and fertility program, Dr. Comizzoli completed his PhD on animal in vitro fertilization.

In 2002 he joined the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute at Washington, DC 's National Zoological Park as a staff scientist developing cryo-banking on gametes and gonadal tissues from rare and endangered species.

In addition to 15 years of studies funded by National Institutes of Health grants, Dr. Comizzoli has published over 120 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters,

He has also received several distinguished awards including the Smithsonian Secretary's Research Prize and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers for his innovative work on fertility preservation. More recently, he has received the Innovation Award from the National Research Council of Thailand with his Thai colleagues.

"We are delighted that Dr. Comizzoli has accepted a position on the NAI Board of Directors," said Paul Sanberg, president of NAI. "His distinguished career and extensive experience both globally and at the Smithsonian will offer a unique perspective for our Board."

NAI is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), enhance the visibility of academic innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI works collaboratively with the USPTO and publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org.

