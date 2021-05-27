DISTRIBUTECH International Announces Host Utility and Partnerships to Support the Industry's Navigation of the Energy Transition

SHELTON, Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission and distribution event, is pleased to announce its Host Utility Oncor as well as partnerships with the California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA), Forth, Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) and Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC) for its 2022 event taking place January 26-28 in Dallas, Texas. DISTRIBUTECH will be co-located for the first time with POWERGEN International, the world's largest power generation event.

The partnership with CESA will enhance coverage of energy storage allowing for great penetration into the renewables sector while the partnerships with Forth, SECC, and VGIC will enhance coverage of Smart Energy, Electric Vehicles and other Grid-Edge Technologies. DISTRIBUTECH will offer member companies exposure to a broad range of energy education including participation in the event's content program through thought leadership, speaking opportunities and peer-to-peer discussion platforms. SECC will also host a co-located event around Smart Energy and Consumers.

Forth's International Marketing Manager Ashley Duplanty said, "I am excited about the opportunities ahead with the Clarion North America Energy events. Going hand in hand with our innovative initiatives around electric, smart, and shared mobility, DISTRIBUTECH International's conference program will offer insightful sessions around topics such as Smart Cities, DERMS, and Grid Modernization Technologies. The transmission and distribution industry's leadership is essential to advancing clean transportation and clean energy globally, and Forth is excited about the impactful progress we can make together."

"We are committed to designing an event experience to help energy professionals navigate the complex energy transition," said Stephanie Kolodziej, Portfolio Director for Clarion Events, North American Energy. "Part of how we intend to deliver on this promise is by partnering with world class industry organizations like CESA, Forth, SECC and VGIC who are experts in their respective market sectors. Plus, with Host Utility support from Oncor, we are positioned to deliver a strong event for our customers after a long-awaited return to live events."

"As the largest energy delivery company in Texas, we are pleased to be a part of DISTRIBUTECH International, a breeding ground for innovation and education in the transmission & distribution sector," said Mark Carpenter, SVP of T&D Operations at Oncor. "With reliable energy and great service as top initiatives for us, the January event will allow us to come together not only as an organization, but as an industry, to ensure just that."

About California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA):

The California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA) is the definitive voice of energy storage in California. At 100+ members strong, CESA is committed to advancing the role of energy storage in the electric power sector. CESA is a 501c(6) membership-based advocacy group. CESA is technology and business model-neutral and is supported solely by the contributions and coordinated activities of its members.

About Forth:

Forth's mission is to accelerate the use of smart transportation to move people and goods in more efficient, clean, and equitable ways. Through innovation, demonstration projects, advocacy, and engagement, Forth is advancing electric, smart, and shared mobility to transform how we get around.

About Oncor:

As the largest energy delivery company in Texas, Oncor has a long tradition of serving the people of the Lone Star State. From its founding in 1912 to its role as a 21st century energy innovator, Oncor's commitment to make life better for everyone has remained constant. The people who make up Oncor are advocates for reliable energy and great service.

Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC):

SECC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to learn the wants and needs of energy consumers in North America, encourages the collaborative sharing of best practices in consumer engagement among industry stakeholders, and educates the public about the benefits of smart energy and energy technology.

About Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC):

Vehicle Grid Integration Council (VGIC) is a national 501(c)(6) membership-based advocacy group committed to advancing the role of electric vehicles and smart EV charging through policy development, education, outreach, and research.

About DISTRIBUTECH International:

DISTRIBUTECH International is the leading annual transmission and distribution event that addresses technologies used to move electricity from the power plant through the transmission and distribution systems to the meter and inside the home. Visit distributech.com for more information.

Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion's largest portfolios. Learn more here: clarion-energy.com

SOURCE Clarion Events

Related Links

www.clarionevents.com

