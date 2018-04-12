LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5376460



According to "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% by 2023, owing to surging mobile data traffic, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and rising number of high-rise buildings, malls, stadiums and metro stations.Growing popularity of fiber & digital DAS, coupled with increasing investments by telecom companies in DAS to improve the network coverage and data connectivity for their subscribers is also expected to fuel the DAS market, globally, during the forecast period.



Growth is also anticipated to be driven by increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is controlled by these major players, namely – CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Wireless, SOLiD Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., American Tower Corporation, Dali Wireless, Inc., Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., JMA Wireless, and Boingo Wireless, Inc., etc.



"Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of DAS market globally:

•DAS Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of DAS market globally

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, DAS manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with DAS manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5376460



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distributed-antenna-system-das-market-is-forecast-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-nearly-11-by-2023-300629143.html