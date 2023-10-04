Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market size worth USD 23.8 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.61% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size By Offering (Components and Services), By Coverage (Indoor and Outdoor Coverage), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.61 % from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 9.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.8 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Revolutionizing Connectivity: Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Soars Amidst Growing Demand

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is experiencing a significant surge in demand, driven by the escalating need for seamless wireless connectivity in high-demand locations such as sports stadiums, concert halls, and auditoriums. DAS, a sophisticated network of spatially separated antennas, is instrumental in enhancing existing wireless services, encompassing cellular and radio signals.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market Drivers:

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a sophisticated network of spatially separated antennas strategically placed over a designated geographic area. These antennas are instrumental in enhancing existing wireless services, encompassing cellular and radio signals. By converting digital signals into radio frequency (RF) and vice versa, DAS ensures seamless cellular connectivity, making it indispensable in high-demand locations such as sports stadiums, concert halls, and auditoriums.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market Outlook:

The escalating number of cellular network users has led to a surge in macro-cell deployment. Existing macro-cell base stations face challenges in providing comprehensive coverage due to the burgeoning demand. The proliferation of advanced mobile devices with robust computing and multimedia capabilities is driving the need for intelligent networks. The evolution from 2G to 5G and the forthcoming commercialization of 4.5G networks highlight the importance of efficient bandwidth management.

Demand for Enhanced Solutions:

Reliance solely on macro-cellular networks is insufficient to meet customer demands. The exponential growth in mobile data traffic, spurred by smartphone penetration and increased wireless broadband subscriptions, necessitates uninterrupted data and voice services. In response, wireless carriers are deploying DAS solutions in complex building environments, ensuring high data speeds and low latency.

Importance of Public Safety Networks:

DAS and small cells are integral to cellular networks, especially in high-rise buildings, shopping malls, parking garages, tunnels, and airports. Public safety networks, incorporating bidirectional amplifiers, repeaters, and active DAS, play a pivotal role in ensuring people's safety. Compliance with legislative standards and new public safety building codes set by organizations like the International Code Council (ICC) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) drives the demand for DAS solutions.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market Projection - North America:

The North American region is poised for significant growth compared to other regions due to its technological advancement and widespread adoption of 4G-enabled smartphones. This region stands out as a leader in mobile-dense environments globally.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market Key Players:

In this dynamic landscape, several key players are shaping the future of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. These include Corning Incorporated (US), CommScope, Inc. (US), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Hughes Network Systems, LLC (US), Symphony Technology Solutions, Inc. (US), BTI wireless (US), Betacom (US), Zinwave (UK), ATC IP LLC (US) and HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland) among others.

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by the insatiable demand for seamless wireless connectivity. With advancements in technology and stringent safety regulations, the North American region emerges as a key player in the evolution of DAS solutions. As the mobile landscape continues to evolve, DAS remains at the forefront, ensuring robust, high-speed, and low-latency connectivity for diverse public and private spaces.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market into Offering, Coverage, And Geography.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Offering Components Services

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Coverage Indoor Coverage Outdoor Coverage

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



