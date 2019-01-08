Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to be Driven by Infusion of Advanced Communication Technologies across Globe: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR of 14.29% by 2023. At present, the distributed antenna system (DAS) system witnesses a rise in integrators and manufacturers to meet the market demand for wireless devices. The market is spread into multiple tiers. Tier 1 comprises entertainment facilities, sport stadia, and the other indoor venues. However, the market witnesses a slow paced demand for tier 1. Mid-tier avenues are a big market for DAS positioning. Since, DAS enables data and voice capacity for carriers and enhanced experience for audience the barriers continue to exist. The deployment task is highly expensive and the carriers are the amidst an unstable market. Therefore, adoption of new and creative methodology is currently practiced to gain market convergence. The distributed antenna system (DAS) market is driven by rise in demand for technological advances in the communication technologies across the globe. Increase in demand for greater bandwidth for communication applications is also expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Distributed antenna system (DAS) is used across multiple-end industries to serve internet services across the world. By component, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market includes hardware services, technology, commercial and public safety. Application segment for distributed antenna system (DAS) market includes hospitality, healthcare, corporate campus, transportation, industrial, stadiums and education.

Geographical segmentation for distributed antenna system (DAS) market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are experiencing a higher CAGR due to rise in number of communication devices and availability of hardware services for the same. North American and European market are at the forefront of distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to technological advances and enhanced infrastructure for internet connectivity. The key players profiled in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market include American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc, Bird Technologies, Cobham Wireless, Corning Inc, Dali Wireless, Boingo, Solid and Tessco. Global distributed antenna system (DAS) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.29% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The Global Market for distributed antenna system (DAS) to 2023 offers detailed coverage of distributed antenna system industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading distributed antenna system producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the distributed antenna system.

Access 121 page research report with TOC on "Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-distributed-antenna-system-das-market-outlook-2018-2023

Report contents include : Analysis of the distributed antenna system market including revenues, future growth, market outlook Historical data and forecast Regional analysis including growth estimates Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates. Profiles on distributed antenna system including products, sales/revenues, and market position Market structure, market drivers and restraints.



Key regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Key Vendors : CommScope Comba Telecom SOLiD, inc. Bird Technologies Corning request free sample to get a complete list of companies



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.