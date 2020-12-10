Distributed Antenna System Market worth $10.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Distributed Antenna System Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Offering (Components and Services), Coverage (Indoor and Outdoor), User Facility, Ownership Model, Vertical (Comercial and Public Safety) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the significant factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing mobile data traffic, a growing number of connected devices due to the internet of things (IoT), rising consumer demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, and construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=25689918

Commercial vertical of the DAS market expected to hold the largest market share in 2019

The commercial vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The DAS deployments are mainly concentrated in the commercial vertical; this vertical accounts for 85.2% of the overall market in 2019. Several venues such as public venues, healthcare organizations, enterprises, educational institutions are witnessing a high demand for DAS due to the increased mobile data traffic. According to a report published by Ericsson Mobility in June 2020, the total mobile data traffic for all devices is expected to increase by 5 times during the forecast period, reaching ~164 exabytes (EB) per month by 2025. In 2019, smartphones accounted for the largest share of ~85% of the total mobile data traffic generation. DAS are being deployed by end-users to overcome the issue related to coverage and capacity. DAS offers improved coverage and capacity to indoor locations and releases the burden on the macro and metro layers; therefore, the deployment of these systems results in improved overall network performance.

Carrier ownership: The largest growing segment DAS market, by ownership model

In carrier ownership, the facility owner need not have to invest, but the carrier companies have the complete authority of DAS installation and ownership. Cellular carriers decide what kind of systems should be deployed at sites; they are also solely responsible for maintaining and retaining their customer base. For carrier ownership models, the cellular traffic generated at venues such as airports, sports stadiums, and entertainment facilities translate into a significant source of revenue for cellular carriers, justifying the investment. Therefore, under the carrier ownership model, indoor coverage has significant potential to claim a good return on investment (ROI). Hence, the high ROI attained through the carrier ownership models for indoor DAS makes it a preferable model. Most in-building industrial facilities today adopt this type of ownership model.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Distributed Antenna System Market"

143 – Tables

66 – Figures

217 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=25689918

North America is leading the DAS market, globally, by market share, in 2019

North America is one of the technologically advanced regions in the world. The consumers based in this region have readily adopted 4G-enabled smartphones, which has established it as one of the most advanced mobile-dense regions in the world. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in 2019, North America records the highest use of smartphones, and the traffic per smartphone is expected to reach 45GB by the end of 2025. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing emphasis of Government Offices on enhancing telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users' demand for seamless connectivity would drive the DAS market in the region. The region is also expected to be the early adopter of 5G services in areas such as AR/VR, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence owing to the high customer digital engagement. In addition to a large number of subscribers owning more than one connected device, increasing automation in various sectors, growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), rising number of cellular M2M connections, and surging demand for on-demand video services would also drive the DAS market in the region.

The DAS market is dominated by a few globally established players such as CommScope (US), Corning(US), Axell Wireless (UK), Comba Telecom(China), and SOLiD Technologies (South Korea). These companies focus on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations, partnerships, expansions, and new product launches to strengthen their position in the market.

Radio Access Network Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN Equipment, DAS), Connectivity Technology (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G), Deployment Location (Urban, Rural, Residential, Retail Stores), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/distributed-antenna-system-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/das-systems.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets